IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Pollard-Pandya blitz after Rohit’s 70 guides MI to 191/4 against KXIP

Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Rohit Sharma reaches the 5000-run benchmark in IPL.

  • MI posted a competitive total for KL Rahul-led KXIP.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma joined the elite list of batsmen with over 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper was two runs short of the distinctive landmark before the start of the ongoing match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).


Rohit achieved the historic feat with a boundary off Mohammed Shami right on the first ball he faced at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In 191 games, Rohit has now scored more than 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

The other two players in the prestigious 5000-run club are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina.


Kohli has accumulated 5430 runs in 180 matches while Raina has 5368 runs to his name in 193 games.

Rohit, Pollard takes MI to 191/4

Meanwhile, in the ongoing contest, Rohit scored his 38th half-century in the lucrative league to guide his side post a competitive total. The Mumbaikar scored 70 off 45 balls including eight fours and three sixes before Shami removed him in the 17th over of MI innings.

When Rohit got out, MI were struggling at 124/4, but Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya took them out of trouble. Both the batters added 67 runs off just 23 deliveries to take MI’s score to 191. Pollard was the chief architect in the brutal hitting as he scored 47 from 20 balls with the help of seven boundaries including four sixes.


Pandya, on the other hand, scored 30 off 11 deliveries with three fours and two maximums. MI smashed 89 runs in the last five overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

 

