IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Pollard-Pandya blitz after Rohit’s 70 guides MI to 191/4 against KXIP

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma joined the elite list of batsmen with over 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper was two runs short of the distinctive landmark before the start of the ongoing match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Rohit achieved the historic feat with a boundary off Mohammed Shami right on the first ball he faced at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In 191 games, Rohit has now scored more than 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league.

The other two players in the prestigious 5000-run club are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina.

Kohli has accumulated 5430 runs in 180 matches while Raina has 5368 runs to his name in 193 games.

Rohit, Pollard takes MI to 191/4

Meanwhile, in the ongoing contest, Rohit scored his 38th half-century in the lucrative league to guide his side post a competitive total. The Mumbaikar scored 70 off 45 balls including eight fours and three sixes before Shami removed him in the 17th over of MI innings.

When Rohit got out, MI were struggling at 124/4, but Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya took them out of trouble. Both the batters added 67 runs off just 23 deliveries to take MI’s score to 191. Pollard was the chief architect in the brutal hitting as he scored 47 from 20 balls with the help of seven boundaries including four sixes.

Pandya, on the other hand, scored 30 off 11 deliveries with three fours and two maximums. MI smashed 89 runs in the last five overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!✊#MIvsKXIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 1, 2020



191 is a very competitive total on this ground. Brilliantly paced innings by @ImRo45. An off spinner to bowl against @hardikpandya7 and @KieronPollard55 in the 20th over! 🤦‍♂️#KXIPvMI #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 1, 2020



Pandya-Pollard scored around 65 in last 5 overs after Rohit got out! Game-changing partnership. #KXIP #KXIPvsMI #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 1, 2020



After hitman 70off 45 to set the base @ImRo45 brilliant hitting by @hardikpandya7 & @KieronPollard55 lets watch @lionsdenkxip Innings — Naman Ojha (@namanojha35) October 1, 2020

KXIP had Mumbai Indians on the mat at the 10th over but a couple of poor bowling changes has given MI a lifeline #KXIPvMI #IPL2020 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 1, 2020

That's 89 runs from the last five overs. #MI are built for this and #KXIP played into their hands — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 1, 2020

Pandya + Pollard combo winning as always 💯 #MIvsKXIP — June Paul (@journojuno) October 1, 2020

Is this going to be the norm in T20 cricket? 80-90 runs off the last 5 overs!!! #RidiculousHitting #KXIPvMI — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 1, 2020

Last 6 overs produced 104 for @mipaltan. There is no limit to the imagination, to what the modern player can do. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2020