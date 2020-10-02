IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – Priyam Garg smashes a 23-ball half-century after Kane Williamson’s run-out

Priyam Garg slams his maiden IPL fifty against CSK.

The 19-year-old was involved in a terrible mix-up with Williamson earlier in the innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Priyam Garg, who led India to the finals of the Under-19 World Cup this year, redeemed himself with a 23-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.

Garg was involved in teammate Kane Williamson’s run-out earlier in the innings. It all happened in the 11th over, when Williamson flicked the last ball to mid-wicket and ran for a quick single, only to be left stranded mid-pitch by Garg as the latter failed to respond. But, the 19-year-old took the onus of scoring runs after Williamson’s departure, and along with Abhishek Sharma (31 off 24), bailed SRH out of hot water.

SRH finished on a competitive 164 for five, thanks largely to Garg as he remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls. The Meerut born hit six fours and a six during his innings.

Priyam Garg & Abishek Sharma!

Just what the @IPL is all about! I LOVE IT!

— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 2, 2020

Baghban feeling for Chennai. Under 19 guys smashing the senior guys. Priyam Garg looks a very bright prospect. Great tournament for the youngsters so far. #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/XEUGMaq4Nu

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Welcome Priyam Garg. Look forward to seeing much more. Delighted. And good on you @SunRisers for giving these young guys a go on such a big stage. @VVSLaxman281

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2020

Priyam Garg — you beauty. CLASS batting. Good to see that run-out with Kane Williamson didn’t affect his concentration. Great composure #CSKvsSRH

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 2, 2020

Maiden fifty for 19-year old Priyam Garg in just 23 balls. Many wanted him to sacrifice his wicket for Kane Williamson, but he showed how much he's capable of hitting big shots. Wonderful knock. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2020

What was that by #PriyamGarg ?? — Mikkail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) October 2, 2020

Define them. Priyam Garg may have won #SRH this match. We will see if it was enough. https://t.co/h9F7pJkZW8 — Anand Datla (@SportaSmile) October 2, 2020

Priyam is slapping Williamson, and not CSK bowlers, for the stare he gave him #SRHvCSK #CSKvsSRH — cric_bakchod (@Cric_bakchod) October 2, 2020

Kane Williamson must be waiting for Garg in the Dressing Room..

But having a bouquet in his hands..!!#CSKvSRH #CSKvsSRH — Ujjwal Thakur (@ashutosh5897_v) October 2, 2020