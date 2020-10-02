IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – Priyam Garg smashes a 23-ball half-century after Kane Williamson’s run-out

Posted On
Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Priyam Garg slams his maiden IPL fifty against CSK.

  • The 19-year-old was involved in a terrible mix-up with Williamson earlier in the innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Priyam Garg, who led India to the finals of the Under-19 World Cup this year, redeemed himself with a 23-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.


Garg was involved in teammate Kane Williamson’s run-out earlier in the innings. It all happened in the 11th over, when Williamson flicked the last ball to mid-wicket and ran for a quick single, only to be left stranded mid-pitch by Garg as the latter failed to respond. But, the 19-year-old took the onus of scoring runs after Williamson’s departure, and along with Abhishek Sharma (31 off 24), bailed SRH out of hot water.

SRH finished on a competitive 164 for five, thanks largely to Garg as he remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls. The Meerut born hit six fours and a six during his innings.


Here’s how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.