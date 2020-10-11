IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag hold nerves to crush SRH in the last over

Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Royals thrashed SRH by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

  • Rahul Tewatia won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 28-ball 45.

In the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royals thumped Sunrisers by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.


Chasing the challenging target of 159, RR came up with a new opening pair of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who was playing his first game in IPL 2020. But the move didn’t work as Khaleel Ahmed cleaned up Stokes on 5 runs.

Soon, skipper Steve Smith got run-out followed by Buttler’s dismissal.


Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa added 37-runs before Rashid Khan sent Uthappa back into the dugout. Rashid didn’t just stop there as he bagged another wicket in the form of Samson.

It looked like SRH were in complete control, but then a devastating show from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag turned things around.

It all started with the 17th over of RR’s chase bowled by Sandeep Sharma when Tewatia and Riyan collected 18 runs from it.


Then came Rashid to bowl his last over and Tewatia slammed three back-to-back boundaries to score 14 runs. In the penultimate over both the batters scored 14 runs. And in the final over bowled by Khaleel, Parag slammed a six on the second last ball to take his team over the line.

Manish Pandey pushes SRH to 159/4

Earlier, Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while SRH skipper David Warner scored 48 to put a decent score on the board. Manish smashed three sixes and two fours, while Warner slammed two sixes and three fours.

During the innings, Manish added another feather to his cap as he completed 3000 runs in IPL. The 31-year-old became the 16th player in the IPL history to amass 3,000 runs in the tournament.


Kane Williamson with 22 not out off 12 balls made valuable contributions to take the team’s score to 158/4 after 20 overs.

For Royals, Jofra Archer was the least expensive bowler. He conceded 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

