IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag hold nerves to crush SRH in the last over

Royals thrashed SRH by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Rahul Tewatia won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 28-ball 45.

In the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royals thumped Sunrisers by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing the challenging target of 159, RR came up with a new opening pair of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, who was playing his first game in IPL 2020. But the move didn’t work as Khaleel Ahmed cleaned up Stokes on 5 runs.

Soon, skipper Steve Smith got run-out followed by Buttler’s dismissal.

Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa added 37-runs before Rashid Khan sent Uthappa back into the dugout. Rashid didn’t just stop there as he bagged another wicket in the form of Samson.

It looked like SRH were in complete control, but then a devastating show from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag turned things around.

It all started with the 17th over of RR’s chase bowled by Sandeep Sharma when Tewatia and Riyan collected 18 runs from it.

Then came Rashid to bowl his last over and Tewatia slammed three back-to-back boundaries to score 14 runs. In the penultimate over both the batters scored 14 runs. And in the final over bowled by Khaleel, Parag slammed a six on the second last ball to take his team over the line.

Manish Pandey pushes SRH to 159/4

Earlier, Manish Pandey played a knock of 54 runs while SRH skipper David Warner scored 48 to put a decent score on the board. Manish smashed three sixes and two fours, while Warner slammed two sixes and three fours.

During the innings, Manish added another feather to his cap as he completed 3000 runs in IPL. The 31-year-old became the 16th player in the IPL history to amass 3,000 runs in the tournament.

Kane Williamson with 22 not out off 12 balls made valuable contributions to take the team’s score to 158/4 after 20 overs.

For Royals, Jofra Archer was the least expensive bowler. He conceded 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up one wicket.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Tewatia ek Kranti hai, Bowleron ki shaanti hai. Tewatia ek Baan hai, Rajasthan ke liye Tewatia hi Praan hai.

All hail Lord Tewatia!

What a win this. Unbelievable fightback by young Riyan Parag and Tewatia. Great win for Rajasthan. #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/wlis4zuD5Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2020

When you have four match winning overseas players but two young Indians win you a game that is just wowwwww 👏👏 #rahultewatia #riyanparag well done @rajasthanroyals — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 11, 2020

.@rahultewatia02 @ParagRiyan applause applause applause!! Take a bow boys! That's how you win back a match!! What a treat! @rajasthanroyals 👏🏻 — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) October 11, 2020

What a run chase that by @rajasthanroyals 🤯

Tewatia again! That dropped catch by Garg proved to be very costly in the end#SRHvRR — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 11, 2020

When they buy a marquee player, franchises hope for 3 or 4 match-winning performances. In a team with four superstars, Rahul Tewatia, bought for 30 lakh, has already won Rajasthan two games #SRHvRR — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 11, 2020

Thats a superrrr 6 from Royal Riyan!! Rajasthan Royals wins in style. Congratulations @rajasthanroyals #SRHvRR #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 11, 2020

Happy to see multiple match-winning performances from Tewatia. Out of Rajasthan Royals’ last 58 runs, he scored 36 runs today. Game changer!#SRHvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 11, 2020

Superb chase from @rajasthanroyals. Take a bow #RahulTewatia and #RiyanParag once again young guns showed their talent on the big stage and at a very crucial phase of the game.. @IPL #RRvSRH — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 11, 2020

Rajasthan Royals have won 3 games in #IPL2020 Rahul Tewatia in those 3 games: 3/37 vs CSK

53 (31) vs KXIP (5 sixes in an over)

45* (28) vs SRH#RRvsSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 11, 2020

RR have pulled off a heist. What a win! Rahul Tewatia & Riyan Parag — take a bow. SRH will be disappointed as they were in control of the match after RR lost 5 wickets #RRvSRH #SRHvRR @rajasthanroyals — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 11, 2020

In #IPL2020, Rahul Tewatia has 189 runs at 9.2rpo. Only three players have as many runs at a faster scoring rate – Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, and Nicholas Pooran. #SRHvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 11, 2020

#Tewatia !! The dream run continues and now owns Dubai Along with Sharjah – Monopoly 🙌🏏 and what an inning under pressure by #Parag another star ⭐️ in the making #RRvSRH #IPL2020 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) October 11, 2020