IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Saha, Warner, Rashid fire SRH to an 88-run victory against DC

Wriddhiman Saha scored his first half-century of IPL 2020 on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan finished with impressive figures of 4-0-7-3.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha took Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers to the cleaners in the 47th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Saha, who had not played many games for Sunrisers in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league, demolished DC bowlers. He came to open the innings with Warner as Jonny Bairstow, was not included in the playing XI.

The Bengal batsman stood up to the occasion and played a magnificent knock of 87 runs to put SRH on course for a big total of 219/2. Saha shared a century opening stand with Warner, who smashed 66 off 34 balls. Manish Pandey also made a valuable contribution in the final few overs with 44 off 31 deliveries.

For DC, Kagiso Rabada went wicketless for the first time in IPL 2020. He conceded 54 runs from 4 overs at an economy of 13.50.

DC batsmen crumble in front of SRH bowlers

Chasing a massive target of 220, Capitals had a dreadful start as they lost the opener, Shikhar Dhawan, in the very first over for a duck. In the next over, Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed Marcus Stoinis, who came to bat at number three for DC.

Shimron Hetmyer (16) and Ajinkya Rahane (26) tried to stabilise the innings by adding a 40-run stand for the third wicket. However, Rashid Khan gave the double blow to DC by picking wickets of both Hetmyer and Rahane in his first over.

Capitals couldn’t recover from back-to-back dismissals as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Rashid finished off his 4-over spell by picking up 3 wickets and conceding only 7 runs, including 17 dot balls.

Most economical 4-over spell in IPL:

1/6 – Ashish Nehra v KXIP at Bloemfontein in 2009

0/6 – Fidel Edwards v KKR at Cape Town in 2009

1/6 – Yuzvendra Chahal v CSK at Chennai in 2019

2/7 – Rahul Sharma v MI at Mumbai DYP in 2011

2/7 – Lockie Ferguson v RCB at Pune in 2017

3/7 – Rashid Khan v DC at Dubai in 2020

In the end, DC were bundled out on 131, losing the game by 88 runs. The victory has now taken SRH to the sixth spot in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Very smart batting by @Wriddhipops! Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020



What a way to celebrate your birthday 🎉 David Warner smashed a 25-ball half-century inside the Powerplay on his way to 66 today at #IPL2020 🔥 He capped it all off by taking two catches and even bowling a ball 🙌 😂 pic.twitter.com/WXLGUx8CRP — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2020

David Warner's 66 is the highest score by a player on his birthday in #IPL

(Prev: 54, Michael Hussey, CSK v KKR, Chennai, 2012).#SRHvsDC #DCvSRH #IPL2020 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 27, 2020

These teams who have spent so long in the bottom half of the Dream11 IPL table just won't go quietly into the night. Brilliant!!!! — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2020

Yahi hai right choice baby, Saha ! Amazing hitting. Enjoyed @Wriddhipops brilliant knock.#SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2020