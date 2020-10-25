IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad star in CSK’s 8-wicket win over RCB

Sam Curran, Ruturaj Giakwad (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • CSK registered their fourth victory in IPL 2020 after beating RCB by 8 wickets on Sunday.

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his first fifty in the ongoing competition.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways after they got the better off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The ‘Yellow Army’ comprehensively defeated RCB by 8 wickets.


Chasing a target of 146, CSK started pretty well after their opening pair of Faf du Plessis (25) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (65 not out) stitched together 46 runs.

RCB all-rounder Chris Morris provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Du Plessis in the last over of the powerplay.


CSK batters didn’t allow RCB to capitalise after the fall of the first wicket as Ambati Rayudu and Gaikwad formed another crucial partnership. The pair added 67 runs for the second wicket before RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up Rayudu (39).

Gaikwad held his end and kept on scoring runs as he reached his first fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

In the end, CSK chased down the total with 8 balls to spare
.


Kohli, De Villiers push RCB to 145/6

Earlier, the celebrated pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers guided RCB to 145/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Both Kohli and De Villiers added a much-needed 82 runs for the third wicket.

The RCB skipper showed superb determination on a slow track and smashed his third half-century of IPL 2020. De Villiers also chipped in with a vital 39 from 36 deliveries including four boundaries.

For CSK, Sam Curran was once again brilliant as he finished with figures of 3/19 in three overs. Mitchell Santner, who was playing his first match this season, was the least expensive bowler for Super Kings. He conceded only 23 runs in his 4-over spell with an important wicket of Devdutt Padikkal (22).


Here is how Twitter reacted:


