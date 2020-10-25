IPL 2020 – Twitter reactions: Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad star in CSK’s 8-wicket win over RCB

CSK registered their fourth victory in IPL 2020 after beating RCB by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his first fifty in the ongoing competition.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways after they got the better off Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The ‘Yellow Army’ comprehensively defeated RCB by 8 wickets.

Chasing a target of 146, CSK started pretty well after their opening pair of Faf du Plessis (25) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (65 not out) stitched together 46 runs.

RCB all-rounder Chris Morris provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Du Plessis in the last over of the powerplay.

CSK batters didn’t allow RCB to capitalise after the fall of the first wicket as Ambati Rayudu and Gaikwad formed another crucial partnership. The pair added 67 runs for the second wicket before RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up Rayudu (39).

Gaikwad held his end and kept on scoring runs as he reached his first fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

In the end, CSK chased down the total with 8 balls to spare

.

Kohli, De Villiers push RCB to 145/6

Earlier, the celebrated pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers guided RCB to 145/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Both Kohli and De Villiers added a much-needed 82 runs for the third wicket.

The RCB skipper showed superb determination on a slow track and smashed his third half-century of IPL 2020. De Villiers also chipped in with a vital 39 from 36 deliveries including four boundaries.

For CSK, Sam Curran was once again brilliant as he finished with figures of 3/19 in three overs. Mitchell Santner, who was playing his first match this season, was the least expensive bowler for Super Kings. He conceded only 23 runs in his 4-over spell with an important wicket of Devdutt Padikkal (22).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Brilliant performance from @ChennaiIPL! Nice to see the lions perform the way they are known to! #ruturajgaikwad batted like seasoned player, fantastic effort! #RCBvCSK #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 25, 2020

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL !

A pride of lions you truly are ! 💪 What a stellar show Ruturaj #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL This loss for RCB though has made things even more interesting for the battle of top 2 #RCBvCSK

— RIDHIMA PATHAK (@PathakRidhima) October 25, 2020

RCB in Green Jersey: 2011: Won v KTK

2012: Lost v MI

2013: Lost v KXIP

2014: Lost v CSK

2015: NR v DD

2016: Won v GL

2017: Lost v KKR

2018: Lost v RR

2019: Lost v DC

2020: Lost v CSK — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 25, 2020

Finally a systematic and clinical victory for #CSK by 8 wickets against in -form #RCB. It was delight to see #RuturajGaikwad blossoming into a fine batsman and scoring a stylish 65*!#CSKvRCB — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 25, 2020

Well played #RuturajGaikwad first fifty in @IPL career for this youngster.. 65 not out. Congratulations @ChennaiIPL and hard luck to @RCBTweets. RCB will surely bounce back in coming games #RCBvCSK #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 25, 2020

Most wins against RCB in IPL 16 CSK

16 MI

14 KXIP

14 KKR

10 RR — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 25, 2020

Sam Curran in #IPL2020 so far Runs: 173

Wickets: 13 No other all-rounder has completed the double of 150 runs and 10 wickets in the competition. pic.twitter.com/8TYa5qRfui — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 25, 2020

Playing three spinners always works for #csk today also they looked most comfortable unit. Would have liked to see Jagadeeshan bat today as there was less pressure at the end. Good win #ruturajgaikwad #Samcurren — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 25, 2020

Like the fact that Ruturaj Gaekwad has the 'tapping around the field in the gaps' game. More range than Padikkal as batsman from my limited viewing of them so far. This innings should do his confidence a world of good.👍 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 25, 2020

Between 2011 and the start of this week, we saw no half-centuries from CSK players aged 23 or under. We have now seen two in the last two matches, for Sam Curran and Rutaraj Gaikwad. #IPL2020 #RCBvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 25, 2020

Great 50 by RUTURAJ GAIKWAD, he was under so much pressure 👏🙌🤞🔥

Good call to give him another chance @msdhoni He does have some 'spark' 😉#CSK #CSKvsRCB — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 25, 2020

Chennai Super Kings is still alive in the tournament – its tough road but still some good wins with youngsters like Sam Curran and Ruturaj playing a big role help for the next season. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2020

Good to see a bottom table team beat the Champions of IPL 2020. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 25, 2020