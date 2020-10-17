IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Shikhar Dhawan slams his first IPL century as DC beat CSK by 5 wickets

Shikhar Dhawan (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Shikhar Dhawan hits his maiden T20 ton against CSK on Saturday.

  • DC beat CSK by five wickets to go on top of the points table.

In the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Saturday.


Chasing the challenging target of 180, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (0) in the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar. The CSK seamer was bowling pretty well as he once again came to the party during the fifth over of DC’s chase.

Chahar bowled a wide delivery outside off stump, and Ajinkya Rahane (8) tried to cut it through the square region. But a brilliant catch by Sam Curran ended Rahane’s innings.


DC skipper Shreyas Iyer (23) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (101 not out) steadied the ship as the pair added a vital 68-run stand for the third wicket. Iyer was playing well, but he mistimed a shot during the 12th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo and got out.

Meanwhile, Dhawan held his end and kept on scoring boundaries to ease off the pressure. He formed another important partnership of 43 runs with Marcus Stoinis (24) before Shardul Thakur removed Stoinis in the 16th over.

In the 19th over, Dhawan reached his maiden IPL century. DC needed 17 from the last over, and Dhoni handed over the ball to Ravindra Jadeja since Bravo sustained an injury. The move, however, didn’t work for the ‘Yellow Army’ as Jadeja conceded 22 runs and DC won the game by five wickets.


Rayudu, Jadeja guide CSK to 179/6

Earlier, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Just like the previous game, Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis came to open the innings, but on the third ball of the match, Tushar Deshpande dismissed Curran for a duck.

Then, Du Plessis and Shane Watson stabilized the innings. The pair added a crucial 87-run stand before Anrich Nortje cleaned up Watson on 36 in the 12th over.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis scored his fourth half-century of IPL 2020. The former South Africa skipper was looking set to form another vital partnership with Ambati Rayudu, but Kagiso Rabada ended Du Plessis’ innings and bagged his 50th wicket in IPL.


Fewest matches to 50 IPL wickets

  • 27 – Kagiso Rabada
  • 32 – Sunil Narine
  • 33 – Lasith Malinga
  • 35 – Imran Tahir
  • 36 – M McClenaghan
  • 37 – Amit Mishra

In the 17th over, Nortje got into the groove again as he removed Dhoni for 3 runs. After the end of 17 overs, CSK were 134/4. They needed some magic to go past the figure of 170 and Rayudu (45 not out) along with Jadeja (33 not out) made that happen.

Both Rayudu and Jadeja shifted gears and scored 45 runs in the final three overs to take the team’s total to 179/4. Rayudu smashed four sixes and one four while Jaddu slammed four maximums.


For DC, Nortje bagged two wickets, whereas Deshpande and Rabada picked up one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

