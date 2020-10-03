IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knocks power DC to 228/4 against KKR

Shreyas Iyer (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Iyer smashed his first half-century of the season.

  • Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with two wickets.

Blistering knocks from captain Shreyas Iyer (88 not out off 38), opener Prithvi Shaw (66 off 41 ) and a fiery cameo from wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (38 off 17) propelled Delhi Capitals (DC) to 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.


After a solid start given by Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 16), Iyer and Pant showed their class and smashed the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground, providing an excellent finish to their side. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with two scalps.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:


