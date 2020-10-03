IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw’s blistering knocks power DC to 228/4 against KKR

Iyer smashed his first half-century of the season.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with two wickets.

Blistering knocks from captain Shreyas Iyer (88 not out off 38), opener Prithvi Shaw (66 off 41 ) and a fiery cameo from wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (38 off 17) propelled Delhi Capitals (DC) to 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

After a solid start given by Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 16), Iyer and Pant showed their class and smashed the KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground, providing an excellent finish to their side. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with two scalps.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

That was a pure class session of batting by @ShreyasIyer15, desereved a 100! some of his shots were just unbelievable! Brilliant batting by everyone in @DelhiCapitals , just don't get why you would want to bowl first at Sharjah!exciting game on our hands! #DCvsKKR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 3, 2020



First @PrithviShaw ‘s attack and then a power packed knock by @ShreyasIyer15 💥 Such joy watching him against spin. Lethal combination of technique and power.

Now really looking forward to watching @ashwinravi99 back! This #DC ‘s team looks so promising.#DCvsKKR — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 3, 2020



229 on any wicket is a monumental target to chase in #T20! It has been an exhibition of 4's and 6's from the @DelhiCapitals batsmen! @ShreyasIyer15 played a brilliant knock & now @KKRiders needs to bat incredibly well to win it from here against a quality bowling side!#IPL2020 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 3, 2020



Sharjah….. yet again big total on board 228 @DelhiCapitals superb batting @ShreyasIyer15 and @PrithviShaw @RishabhPant17 can they defend ? Lot will depend on #russ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 3, 2020

🔥 88* off 38

💥 Seven fours

💥 Six sixes How do you rate Shreyas Iyer's performance in today's #IPL2020 match? pic.twitter.com/Pgk6kbjpt1 — ICC (@ICC) October 3, 2020

What a knock from captain Shreyas Iyer. He was 9*(8) after 9th over – then changed the gear & ended unbeaten on 88 runs from just 38 balls including 7 fours and 6 sixes. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/WfibDW99Ah — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

DC’s total of 228/4 today, – Highest v KKR in IPL

– Second highest for DC in IPL #KKRvsDC — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 3, 2020

Shreyas Iyer is toying around with Pat Cummins. He is a phenomenal talent. @DelhiCapitals — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) October 3, 2020

This is just sad to see the bowlers get Pongoed or should I say SHARJAHED.. Good deliveries getting mauled..hmmm.. #KKRvsDC #IPL2020 — Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) October 3, 2020

Everyone enjoying the cricket at Sharjah? What does the bowler do? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2020