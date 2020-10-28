IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah power MI to 5-wicket win over RCB

Surya Kumar Yadav scored his third half-century in IPL 2020.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with impressive figures of 4-1-14-3.

Mumbai Indians (MI) retained their top position in the points table after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 5-wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chasing 165, MI had a decent start as the opening duo of Quinton de Kock (18), and Ishan Kishan (25) added 36-runs after first five overs. Both the batsmen were looking set to shift the gears, but soon Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal sent them back into the dugout.

Meanwhile, Surya Kumar Yadav kept on playing his shots and collecting boundaries at regular intervals. He looked in great touch as he took RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

Surya went on to complete his third fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. He formed a crucial partnership of 51-runs with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket. Though Hardik got dismissed in the penultimate over but it was too late for RCB to come back in the game. Surya remained unbeaten on 79 to take his side over the line with five balls to spare.

Devdutt Padikkal guides RCB to 164/6

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal had a splendid outing against MI. He smashed 74 runs off 45 balls including 12 fours and one six to take RCB to 164/6.

The left-handed batsman notched up his highest score of the IPL 2020. It was also the fourth half-century for Padikkal this season.

Josh Philippe, who came to open the innings with Padikkal, made a valuable contribution with 33 off 24 balls.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah again shined with the ball. He picked up three wickets for just 14 runs in his quota of 4-overs. Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Kieron Pollard bagged one wicket each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Important win for @mipaltan.

Fantastic innings by @surya_14kumar.

Calm and composed as ever. Way to go!#MIvRCB #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 28, 2020



Suryakumar Yadav is a serious player! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 28, 2020

Yes, Bumrah was superb with ball but without @surya_14kumar knock, victory wasn't possible. #RCBvsMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 28, 2020

What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don't know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 28, 2020

I keep saying it, oh how I love watching this guy in full flow @surya_14kumar 🔥🔥🔥 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 28, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/bsiQc0yeWo — CricketTimes.com (@CricketTimesHQ) October 28, 2020

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| Jasprit Bumrah |

| is world-class |

|_______ ______________|

(__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ pic.twitter.com/UnSL1V1Zt4 — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2020

Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play😉.. well played @mipaltan @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2020

India’s Mr.360 @surya_14kumar proper knock brother! Keep showing your quality – look great in Blue BTW 😜 #MIvsRCB — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 28, 2020