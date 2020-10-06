IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as MI beat RR after 5 years

Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • MI defeated RR by 57 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

  • Surya Kumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have reached to the top spot in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.


Chasing 194, Royals once again had an abysmal start as they lost four wickets for 42. Jos Buttler found the rhythm in his batting as he smashed 70 off 44 balls, including 5 sixes and 4 fours.

Buttler was looking settled, but a brilliant effort from Kieron Pollard outdid him. Pollard took a one-handed catch to remove the English batsman.


Apart from Buttler, no other batter got into the groove as RR was bundled out on 136 after 18.1 overs.

For MI, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was their pick of the bowlers. In his quota of 4 overs, Bumrah conceded only 20 runs and bagged four wickets. Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson picked up two wickets each, while Rahul Chahar and Pollard took one wicket apiece.

Surya Kumar Yadav propels MI to 193/4

Earlier, Surya Kumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to take his side to a formidable 193/4. Surya smashed 11 fours and two sixes. It was also the highest score for SKY in IPL.


Highest scores for Surya Kumar Yadav (IPL)

  • 79*vs RR, Abu Dhabi 2020
  • 72 vs RR, Jaipur 2018
  • 71*vs CSK, Chennai 2019

Apart from the 30-year-old, MI skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Hardik Pandya (30) made valuable contributions. In the last five overs, MI collected 68 runs.

MI in overs last five overs (16-20) this IPL


  • 89/1 vs RCB, Dubai
  • 89/1 vs KXIP, Abu Dhabi
  • 61/1 vs SRH, Sharjah
  • *68/0 vs RR, Abu Dhabi

For the Royals, Shreyas Gopal bagged two wickets for 28 in his four overs, while Jofra Archer and debutant Kartik Tyagi picked up one wicket each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

