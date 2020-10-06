IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Surya Kumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah shine as MI beat RR after 5 years

MI defeated RR by 57 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Surya Kumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have reached to the top spot in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Chasing 194, Royals once again had an abysmal start as they lost four wickets for 42. Jos Buttler found the rhythm in his batting as he smashed 70 off 44 balls, including 5 sixes and 4 fours.

Buttler was looking settled, but a brilliant effort from Kieron Pollard outdid him. Pollard took a one-handed catch to remove the English batsman.

Apart from Buttler, no other batter got into the groove as RR was bundled out on 136 after 18.1 overs.

For MI, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was their pick of the bowlers. In his quota of 4 overs, Bumrah conceded only 20 runs and bagged four wickets. Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson picked up two wickets each, while Rahul Chahar and Pollard took one wicket apiece.

Surya Kumar Yadav propels MI to 193/4

Earlier, Surya Kumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to take his side to a formidable 193/4. Surya smashed 11 fours and two sixes. It was also the highest score for SKY in IPL.

Highest scores for Surya Kumar Yadav (IPL)

79*vs RR, Abu Dhabi 2020

72 vs RR, Jaipur 2018

71*vs CSK, Chennai 2019

Apart from the 30-year-old, MI skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Hardik Pandya (30) made valuable contributions. In the last five overs, MI collected 68 runs.

MI in overs last five overs (16-20) this IPL

89/1 vs RCB, Dubai

89/1 vs KXIP, Abu Dhabi

61/1 vs SRH, Sharjah

*68/0 vs RR, Abu Dhabi

For the Royals, Shreyas Gopal bagged two wickets for 28 in his four overs, while Jofra Archer and debutant Kartik Tyagi picked up one wicket each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

.@surya_14kumar is special and very dangerous because he can play on all sides of the wicket.#MIvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020



A strong performance by @mipaltan while batting & bowling.

They started really well by picking early wickets and continued providing regular breakthroughs. @Jaspritbumrah93 was exceptional. Enjoyed watching him bowl tonight.#MIvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020



Boom Boom Bumrah! Boult and Pattinson. The most complete pace attack of the IPL 2020! — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 6, 2020

I don't have words for that shot of Suryakumar, after getting hit on the head. It's just outstanding courage – Hardik Pandya, who got the best seat in the house watching SKY's super innings. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 6, 2020

I still can’t believe that Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t played for India yet?!! Just shows the strength in their line-up but such a clever batter!! #MIvsRR — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 6, 2020

The best part of the match was to see @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling like the way we know him to bowl! It was a magical performance today from him. @josbuttler was the only man who showed some hope to the @rajasthanroyals fans. End of the day, another vital win for @mipaltan!#IPL2020 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 6, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is such a wonderfully skillful player against pace and spin. Especially batting in the top 3 for @mipaltan . — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 6, 2020

Powerful. That is what @mipaltan were today. And two great catches to top it! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2020

Best bowling figures for Bumrah in IPL: 4/20 v RR, Abu Dhabi, 2020*

3/7 v KKR, Bangalore, 2017

3/13 v DC, Vizag, 2016 #MIvsRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 6, 2020

#MI at the Death in this #IPL2020 Overs – 25.1

Wickets – 17

Economy – 9.67 rpo

Strike Rate – 8.9 They have the best economy rate of all teams & the best strike rate of all teams. Commination of solid attack and defense – proper quality in the final phase led by Bumrah.#MIvRR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 6, 2020

No Cottrell, no party for Tewatia. King Bumrah… We move. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 6, 2020

MI's last two wins vs RR:

2015

2020#IPL2020 — Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) October 6, 2020