IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Trent Boult-inspired MI blows away CSK is a one-sided contest

MI defeated CSK by 10 wickets in Sharjah.

MI pacer Trent Boult was at his destructive best against CSK.

An unbeaten 116-run opening wicket partnership between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 10-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Friday.

Chasing 115, Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of the season, scoring 68 not out off just 37 balls. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 46 after facing 37 delivering.

Earlier, MI stand-in-skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first. Trent Boult (4/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) shared 6 wickets among themselves to destroy CSK’s top order. For the first time in the history, MS Dhoni & Co. lost five batsmen in the powerplay overs and added just 24 runs.

Rahul Chahar then joined the party and removed Dhoni (16) and Deepak Chahar (0) in quick successions. Sam Curran was the top-scorer for CSK as he scored a 47-ball 52 and got out on the last ball of the first innings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

10 wickets loss, out of play-off. Like form, this setback is temporary. It was a great legacy #CSK I am sure a stronger comeback is certain in future. #MIvCSK

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 23, 2020

Mumbai Indians have completely decimated CSK. Chennai desperately need a revamp. Its heartbreaking to watch nothing going the way Dhoni has planned. Tactical errors, team selection & his personal performance. Really want the mighty Dhoni to bounce back. #CSKvMI #IPL2020

— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 23, 2020

@mipaltan showed what a champion side can do! Professionalism at the highest level! #CSKvsMI #IPL

— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 23, 2020

Mumbai Indians becomes the first the team to beat CSK by 10 wickets in the history of IPL. #MIvsCSK #CSKvsMI

— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 23, 2020

Mumbai Indians' biggest achievement tonight was to finish the chase before the second strategic timeout. 😆 #MIvCSK — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) October 23, 2020

Annihilation. There’s no other way to describe what #Mi has done to #CSK tonight. End of the road for the team in Yellow in #IPL2020 Doubt that 12 will be enough to qualify and doubt that they’ll reach that far…. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2020

Well played @CurranSM. You played a very crucial innings for the team. Keep it up! #CSKvMI — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

so #CSK have won a game by 10 wickets and now lost one by 10 wickets this season #MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 23, 2020

Crazy season for #csk..a ten wkt win and a ten wkt loss..as they say sport is such a leveler #life #ipl2020 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 23, 2020

#CSK are looking like an ageing boxer in the ring against younger fighters who are throwing more punches than he can handle…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Highest 9th wkt stands in IPL: 43 – Curran/Tahir, CSK v MI, 2020

41 – Dhoni/Ashwin, CSK v MI, 2013

41 – Bravo/Tahir, CSK v MI, 2018#IPL2020 #CSKvsMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 23, 2020

It can’t get more convincing Win than this. Well done @mipaltan nd tough luck for @ChennaiIPL 👍 Fabulous strokes from #ishankisan ‘s bat !! Great partnership wit #quintondekock to seal d game for them #CSKvMI #IPL2020 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 23, 2020

Kieron Pollard as captain in Twenty20s in 2020: Matches – 17

Won – 15

Lost – 1

N/R – 1 The 10-wicket win over CSK was Pollard's 15th consecutive T20 win as captain! #IPL2020 #CSKvMI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 23, 2020

Forget this @IPL season but there is big trouble for CSK over the next few seasons. In a way CSK mortgaged their future for immediate success.

Was 1 title, 1 runner up worth no younger Indians players to have as your spine moving forward? I believe Yes But rough seas ahead — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 23, 2020