IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Trent Boult-inspired MI blows away CSK is a one-sided contest

Mumbai Indians (Pic Source: IPL T20)

  • MI defeated CSK by 10 wickets in Sharjah.

  • MI pacer Trent Boult was at his destructive best against CSK.

An unbeaten 116-run opening wicket partnership between Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 10-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Friday.


Chasing 115, Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century of the season, scoring 68 not out off just 37 balls. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 46 after facing 37 delivering.

Earlier, MI stand-in-skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first. Trent Boult (4/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) shared 6 wickets among themselves to destroy CSK’s top order. For the first time in the history, MS Dhoni & Co. lost five batsmen in the powerplay overs and added just 24 runs.


Rahul Chahar then joined the party and removed Dhoni (16) and Deepak Chahar (0) in quick successions. Sam Curran was the top-scorer for CSK as he scored a 47-ball 52 and got out on the last ball of the first innings.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

