IPL 2020: WATCH – Anrich Nortje cleans up Jos Buttler with a 155.21 kph thunderbolt

Anrich Nortje stunned Jos Buttler with a 155.21 kph bullet after conceding back to back boundaries.

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs to regain the top spot.

Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Anrich Nortje was in top form against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is dubbed the ‘Ring of Fire’, witnessed one of the most hostile spells in the ongoing IPL and it was Nortje who provided thrills to millions of fans watching the game at home.

The South African pacer, who was roped in as a replacement for Chris Woakes before the start of IPL 2020, repaid the faith of the Delhi management with a sensational spell of 4-0-33-2 that saw him getting the big wickets of Jos Buttler and Robin Uthappa.

However, it was his speed that caught the attention of fans, experts and analysts. Nortje clocked speeds above 150 kmph for most of his four-over spell.

In fact, in the entire IPL 2020, he has bowled the top five fastest deliveries of the tournament, and all came against RR on Wednesday. His top speeds were 156.22 kph, 155.21 kph, 154.74 kph, 154.21 kph and153.72 kph.

It was his battle with Jos Buttler that set-up the epic clash. In the third over of the Royals’ chase, Buttler was facing Nortje, and the bowler was cranking the speed up to 152 kmph. In the fourth ball, Nortje bowled a 156.2 kmph delivery, and Buttler lapped it over short fine for a boundary. However, on the next ball, which was 155.2 kmph, Buttler was beaten for pace and cleaned up as Nortje had his revenge.

Here’s the video:

Nortje came back to bowl in the 18th over as Steve Smith’s side was making good progress. The 26-year-old removed Uthappa with a 150 kmph yorker. Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tushar Deshpande combined to restrict RR at 148/8, thereby, winning the contest by 13 runs.