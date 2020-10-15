IPL 2020 – WATCH: Jofra Archer celebrates Prithvi Shaw’s golden duck with Bihu dance

Jofra Archer showed his dance moves in the match against DC on Wednesday.

Royals lost their fifth match in the competition.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captured the top spot in the points table after they defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

Batting first, DC posted 161/7 on the scoreboard, thanks to half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan (57) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53). In reply, DC bowlers produced a magnificent performance as they restricted Royals at 148/8.

During the first innings, DC had an awful start as they lost the opener, Prithvi Shaw, on a golden duck. RR pacer Jofra Archer provided the breakthrough on the very first ball of the match. He bowled a quick inswinger that took the inside edge of Shaw’s bat and crashed into the middle stump.

Archer does the Riyan Parag celebration

After the dismissal, the England seamer was delighted as he went over to teammate Riyan Parag to perform the traditional Assamese Bihu dance with him.

“Is the Bihu dance catching up in the @rajasthanroyalssquad?,” the official Twitter handle of IPL captioned the video post.

Here is the video:

It is worth mentioning that Parag introduced the Bihu dance in the last game of Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Chasing 159, RR were left reeling at 78/5 at the end of 12th over with youngster Parag and Rahul Tewatia left in the middle. The duo then managed to score an unbeaten 85-run partnership to take their side over the line. After the victory, Parag celebrated it in style by showing Bihu dance moves.

Coming back to the DC vs RR match, Archer finished his 4 over spell with a wicket of Shaw and conceded only 25 runs with an economy of 6.20.

Archer has been fantastic so far in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. He is second on the list of leading wicket-takers with 12 scalps to his name. In eight games, Archer has bowled 101 dot balls which is the highest in IPL 2020.