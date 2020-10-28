IPL 2020 – WATCH: MS Dhoni’s heartwarming reaction after a die-hard fan paints his house in CSK colours

A die-hard MS Dhoni fan recently painted his house in Yellow colours to pay tribute to CSK and MSD.

Now, Dhoni has expressed his gratitude towards the Super Fan.

It is a well-known fact that former India skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world. After the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni also enjoys a god-like status in India, especially in Chennai for captaining Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Over the years, Dhoni’s fans have come up with emotional tributes to honour the most successful captains in the history of the fascinating game. Recently, a glimpse of such got noticed when a die-hard fan of MSD painted his house in CSK colours.

As soon as the news hit the social media platforms, the picture of the fan’s house painted in yellow colour went viral on the internet.

Now, CSK skipper has reacted to the incredible gesture from R. Gopikrishnan, who is a Forex trader based in Dubai.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of the CSK franchise shared Dhoni’s reaction. The 39-year-old expressed gratitude towards Gopikrishnan and his family.

“I saw it on Instagram. I think it’s a great gesture. At the same time, you can see that it’s not only about me. They’re the biggest fans of CSK as well,” the Ranchi-lad said in a video posted by CSK.

“Shows the kind of feeling they have for CSK:” Dhoni on fan’s gesture

Dhoni acknowledged that a tribute like that cant be done all alone as the whole family needs to agree on that. The veteran stumper said that it shows how the fans feel for CSK as a team.

“The way they have done it, everybody will know what they are really talking about shows the kind of feeling that they have towards CSK and towards me. So, it’s not something that can be done very easily. The whole family needs to agree on that, and then you go ahead with something like that, and this is something that will stay,” added Dhoni.

“It is not like an Instagram or Twitter post that you can change overnight. This is something that will stay, so, I would like to say thank you to the full family, and I think it’s a great gesture,” Dhoni added further.

Here is the video:

Thala Dhoni's sweet reaction to the sweetest tribute! 🦁💛 A big #WhistlePodu for Super Fan Gobikrishnan and his family for all the #yellove, literally. #HomeOfDhoniFan @GulfOilIndia @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/1wxWVnP00l

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2020

Gopikrishnan has named his house as the ‘Home of Dhoni Fan’. According to media reports, the die-hard fan had spent INR 1.5 lakh to get his residence painted in CSK colours.