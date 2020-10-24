IPL 2020 – WATCH: Nitish Rana dedicates his knock to late father-in-law; Andre Russell & wife Jassym applauds

Nitish Rana, Jassym Lora, Andre Russell (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Nitish Rana pays special tribute to late father-in-law after completing his half-century.

  • Varun Chakravarthy picks first five-wicket haul in IPL 2020 against DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana scored a quick half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. He dedicated it to his father-in-law Surinder Marwah who died on Friday.


Nitish, who was promoted up the order to open the innings with Shubman Gill, smashed Anrich Nortje for a boundary on the last ball of 13th over to complete his 10th IPL fifty off just 35 deliveries. Soon after reaching his fifty, Rana raised a specially designed KKR t-shirt, with his father-in-law’s name inscribed on the back.

Rana’s heart-warming gesture was applauded by KKR all-rounder Andre Russell and his wife Jassym Lora, who was cheering for the Knight Riders from the stands.


Nitish and Sunil Narine combined to add a 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket in just 56 balls, riding on which KKR posted a huge total of 194/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Here’s the video:

Later in the match, Varun Chakravarthy (5/20) and Pat Cummins (3/17) gave the Delhi batsmen a torrid time and restricted them to 135/9 in 20 overs. Cummins gave KKR a perfect start. He dismissed both the openers Ajinkya Rahane (0) and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (6) in his first two overs. Then Chakravarthy played the finisher’s act in the back-end of the innings to choke the DC run chase.


