IPL 2020 – WATCH: Quinton de Kock walks out to bat in his training trouser; Rohit Sharma in splits

Quinton de Kock forgot to change his training trouser during the innings break.

After the win over KKR, MI have moved to the top of the points table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered an emphatic-win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Quinton de Kock top-scored for the Rohit Sharma-led side as he smashed an unbeaten 78 off just 44 deliveries.

However, the wicketkeeper-batsman of the four-time title winners was the talking point for another hilarious reason which has left the fans in splits. After restricting KKR to 148/5 in the first innings, MI openers – Rohit and De Kock – walked out to bat.

It was only a 15-minute innings break, and it seems that QDK forgot to change his training trouser. He came out to bat in his training joggers itself and was told about the same by his teammates only after he was in the middle.

De Kock was left confused after he was informed about it and the southpaw did his best to cover his training pant. This left Rohit in splits as well and couldn’t control himself on the field.

Here’s the video:

After scoring just 48 runs in the first four matches, De Kock has found his touch tallying 221 in the next four. During the post-match ceremony, de Kock revealed the fact that he was not able to finish the last game spurred him to stay till the end and guide MI over the line.

“I was disappointed at not finishing it off last game, Mahela had a word to us – he keeps us in check, in focus, it’s nice to have such people around. I have played enough to not think too much about the keeping – everyone does drop catches and I’m not any different. I’m working on some aspects of the keeping, but I think I can keep improving on that aspect of the game,” the Proteas star said.

De Kock further opened up about his leg-side shot and said it’s the best shot he has in his armoury.

“To be honest, I’m not very sure – it’s the best shot I have in my armoury. I like to play it and it’s nice when it comes off. It’s all about keeping my balance, I don’t work too much on the cross-bat shots, it’s important to stay in the line while playing those.”