IPL 2020: WATCH – Ravichandran Ashwin warns Aaron Finch during DC’s match against RCB; Ricky Ponting smiles

Ravichandran Ashwin refrains himself from going for 'Mankad' against Aaron Finch on Monday.

DC registered an emphatic win over Kohli-led RCB.

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin let go of an opportunity to ‘Mankad’ batsman Aaron Finch during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

It all happened in the third over of RCB’s chase of 197 runs when openers Finch and Devdutt Padikkal were on the crease, and Ashwin was introduced into the attack.

On the fourth ball of the over, the Tamil Nadu spinner ran into his delivery stride but did not deliver the ball as he had noticed non-striker Finch walking out of his crease.

Ashwin stopped before releasing the ball and issued a warning to Finch to stay in the crease. When the camera moved towards the Delhi dugout, DC head coach Ricky Ponting was seen with a smile on his face.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Ponting had revealed that he wouldn’t be pleased if Ashwin goes for the ‘Mankad’ in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Not to mention, the ‘Mankad’ debate has become the ‘talk of the town’ ever since Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in the last season of the IPL.

Here's the video:

Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s emphatic 59-run

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to go to the top of the IPL points table. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball picking up 4/24 including the key wicket of Virat Kohli.

In their chase, RCB were reduced to 43/3 with Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers dismissed in quick succession and even though skipper Kohli tried, his 39-ball 43 could only do so much. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel grabbed two wickets each, while R Ashwin had one wicket to show for his efforts.

After Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl, the Capitals posted 196/4 on the board with the help of Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten half-century (53 not out off 26) and valuable contributions from Prithvi Shaw (42), Shikhar Dhawan (32) and Rishabh Pant (37).