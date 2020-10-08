IPL 2020 – WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan shouts an iconic dialogue after Rahul Tripathi wins the MOM award

SRK heap praises on Rahul and other KKR team members after their 10-run win over CSK.

'Rahul, naam to suna hi hoga', shouted the Bollywood actor from the stands.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers managed to dry out the runs in the second half of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) run-chase to register a 10-run win over the three-time champions in an Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 clash on Wednesday.

Opening batsman Rahul Tripathi starred for KKR as he played a superb inning (81 off 51 balls) to help his side post a competitive target for the Super Kings. For his heroics with the bat, Rahul was given the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

When renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle was handing over the award to Tripathi, Shah Krukh Khan, co-owner of the Knight Riders, shouted a famous dialogue from one of his movies: ‘Rahul, naam to suna hi hoga’. Tripathi was also seen laughing after the Bollywood star shouted from the stands.

Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

SRK also took to Twitter to lavish praises on Rahul and KKR’s bowling unit.

“We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders. And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha….kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well.

@Bazmccullum will see u soon,” he captioned his post.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2020

Chasing 168 to victory, CSK lost the in-form batsman Faf du Plessis in the fourth over, but Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu then put on 69 runs for the second wicket.

CSK, at one stage, were cruising in the chase at 90 for one after ten overs, however, an over-cautious approach in the middle saw the MS Dhoni-led side fell 10 runs short of the target and stumbled to their fourth defeat in six matches this season.