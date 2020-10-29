IPL 2020 – WATCH: Virat Kohli asks wife Anushka Sharma from the field if she ate something; video goes viral

Virat Kohli made an adorable gesture from the ground to his wife Anushka.

The couple is expecting their first child in January next year.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma‘s cute video from the recent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match is going viral on social media.

In the adorable video, Virat, who was on the field, can be seen asking Anushka (who was in the stands) if she has eaten food with hand gestures. In response, Anushka shows a thumbs up to her husband with a big smile.

A fan posted the video with the caption, “They both are meant to be. How cute nd pure they are !! Full of love and Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma, plz take care of yourself, ma’am!! Love and respect @imVkohli captain.”

Here is the video:

“People are emotional and happy for us:” Virat

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January next year. On August 27, Anushka took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She posted a picture with Virat and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka has accompanied Virat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. She has been spotted at the stadium on multiple occasions cheering for the Challengers.

In an interview with Danish Sait for RCB’s show Bold Diaries, Virat revealed that the couple was ‘over the moon’ ever since they came to know about the third member joining them soon.

“It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. The kind of love that was showered on us when we announced it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan,” Virat had said.