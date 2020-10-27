IPL 2020: ‘Why is RCB on the top of your hate list?’ Scott Styris responds to a fan’s query

A fan asked Scott Styris why he doesn't like RCB in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Styris came up with an epic response to the query.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are having one of the finest seasons in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Virat Kohli and Co. are currently placed third on the points table.

Now, they will be looking to cement their spot in the play-offs as well. Unlike the previous editions, Kohli has now got a consistent bowling unit with which has been delivering at the right time this season.

Former New Zealand international Scott Styris also heaped praises on RCB bowling unit. While speaking on Star Sports Select Dugout a few days ago, former Kiwi all-rounder talked about how the RCB bowling department has been able to perform as per the expectation of captain Kohli.

“I always believe that your bowler must have the captain’s faith in you. Looks like finally, RCB have a bowling unit that Kohli has belief in and they can do the job,” said Styris.

Styris explains why RCB is on his hate list

Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter seemed not happy with Styris. The user asked the cricketer-turned-commentator why he (Styris) hate RCB the most.

“#selectdugout @scottbstyris Why is RCB on the top of your hate list?” the user tweeted by tagging Styris.

Soon, Styris responded to the question, and in a rather funny way, he said that you have to pick one team which you can dislike.

“Because you’ve got to dislike one of the teams (Winking face emoji),” Styris wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Speaking about RCB’s bowling, they might miss pacer Navdeep Saini in the next few games as he has split the webbing of his right hand during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday.

Saini had suffered the injury while attempting to stop the ball off his own bowling in the 18th over. After which, he had to leave the field as well.

“Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon; he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game,” RCB’s head physiotherapist Evan Speechly told ANI.