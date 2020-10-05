IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh and others react as Kagiso Rabada powers DC to 59-run win over RCB

DC defeated RCB by 59 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Marcus Stoinis smashed his second half-century of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captured the top spot in the points table after they comprehensively defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 197, RCB had a terrible start as they lost their three wickets for 43 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (4) was outfoxed by Ravichandran Ashwin, while Axar Patel removed Aaron Finch (13). Soon, AB de Villiers (9) became the victim of Anrich Nortje.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli (43) held his end and kept on scoring runs. Excessive pressure of required rate, however, forced him to go for a glory shot, and in the attempt, he ended up providing a simple catch to Rishabh Pant.

After Kohli’s wicket, RCB batting unit fell like a pack of cards as they only reached 137/9, losing the contest by 59 runs.

For DC, Kagiso Rabada was the star of the night with figures of 4-0-24-4.

Stoinis’ heroism takes DC to 196/4

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis came for a rescue when DC were in a spot of bother after losing their top three batters for 90 runs. The Aussie all-rounder formed a much-needed 89-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman Pant for the fourth wicket, before Mohammad Siraj removed Pant for 37 runs.

Stoinis, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and smashed his second fifty in IPL 2020. He scored unbeaten 53 off 26 deliveries with eight boundaries, including two sixes. Stoinis’ impressive innings guided Capitals to 196/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

This guy-is sheer quality ! @KagisoRabada25 gets the big wicket of @imVkohli after that looks unplayable !with his variety of bowling , has to be in top 3 best fast bowlers in the world along with @patcummins30 @Jaspritbumrah93 #RCBvDC #IPL2020

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 5, 2020

#DelhiCapitals at the top of the table. Won the match by a quite a margin. Stoinis has made such a difference to this side. Also….think about it…if #IPL2020 happened in April, Rabada might not have played in the first few weeks. Luck is not fictional.

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2020

Delhi has won like a table topper. A 59 runs win against in form RCB means, they should be first to make it to play off.#DCvsRCB #RCBvDC #IPL2020

— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 5, 2020

.@DelhiCapitals really bowled well.

Smart bowling changes by @ShreyasIyer15 which didn’t allow the batsmen to get off to flying starts.@RCBTweets has a good batting line-up but were completely outplayed today.#DCvRCB #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2020

Not a good night for @RCBTweets fans… A much better batting performance was expected. But take no credit away from @DelhiCapitals!! A super all-round show… @MStoinis is slowly becoming one of the heroes of this @IPL. A dominating victory! #IPL2020 #RCBvsDC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 5, 2020

Yesterday CSK played like usual CSK. Today RCB played like usual RCB. Can 2020 get back to usual years?#IPL2020 #RCBvsDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 5, 2020

Why don't they just send the purple cap to Rabada's house along with his visa? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 5, 2020

Kagiso Rabada has now taken at least a wicket in his 19th consecutive IPL match, he equals Vinay Kumar with this record now. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2020

DC While Defending 190+ target

Won – 9

Lost – 0 #DCvRCB — Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) October 5, 2020