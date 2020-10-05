IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh and others react as Kagiso Rabada powers DC to 59-run win over RCB

Posted On
Kagiso Rabada (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • DC defeated RCB by 59 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

  • Marcus Stoinis smashed his second half-century of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captured the top spot in the points table after they comprehensively defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Monday.


Chasing 197, RCB had a terrible start as they lost their three wickets for 43 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (4) was outfoxed by Ravichandran Ashwin, while Axar Patel removed Aaron Finch (13). Soon, AB de Villiers (9) became the victim of Anrich Nortje.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli (43) held his end and kept on scoring runs. Excessive pressure of required rate, however, forced him to go for a glory shot, and in the attempt, he ended up providing a simple catch to Rishabh Pant.


After Kohli’s wicket, RCB batting unit fell like a pack of cards as they only reached 137/9, losing the contest by 59 runs.

For DC, Kagiso Rabada was the star of the night with figures of 4-0-24-4.

Stoinis’ heroism takes DC to 196/4

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis came for a rescue when DC were in a spot of bother after losing their top three batters for 90 runs. The Aussie all-rounder formed a much-needed 89-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman Pant for the fourth wicket, before Mohammad Siraj removed Pant for 37 runs.


Stoinis, on the other hand, kept on tickling the scoreboard and smashed his second fifty in IPL 2020. He scored unbeaten 53 off 26 deliveries with eight boundaries, including two sixes. Stoinis’ impressive innings guided Capitals to 196/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.