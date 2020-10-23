Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina lead wishes for Haryana Hurricane’s speedy recovery

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi.

Social media is abuzz with wishes for the Haryana Hurricane's speedy recovery.

Kapil Dev, the legendary all-rounder who led India to glory in the 1983 World Cup, has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. According to several reports, Kapil is in a stable condition after undergoing angioplasty, and he is out of danger.

The news was confirmed by journalist Teena Thacker who tweeted, “Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev suffers a heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Wishing him a speedy recovery.

— Teena Thacker (@Teensthack) October 23, 2020

The unfortunate news has left Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and other cricketers shocked and social media is abuzz with wishes for the Haryana Hurricane’s speedy recovery.

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2020

My prayers are with you 🙏 hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2020

Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2020

Wishing @therealkapildev good health & a speedy recovery. Take care sir! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 23, 2020

Let’s send a billion wishes and prayers to @therealkapildev. Get well soon, Paji. 🙌🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2020

There's no challenge that the #HaryanaHurricane can't overcome 💙 Wishing @therealkapildev a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 23, 2020

@therealkapildev Paaji you will be in our prayers. Hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 23, 2020

Wishing Kapil paaji, our greatest inspiration a speedy recovery 🙏@therealkapildev — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 23, 2020

Wishing great @therealkapildev a speedy recovery post his angioplasty, you have been a fighter always Paaji and you will come out of this fighting fit https://t.co/f19xLCUoIe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 23, 2020

Wish a speedy recovery to #Kapildev paaji

My prayers are with you. Get well soon! — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 23, 2020

Wishes and prayers for @therealkapildev paaji .May he recover speedily. — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) October 23, 2020

Wishing @therealkapildev a speedy recovery 🙏 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 23, 2020

The 61-year-old Dev has recently been actively campaigning to help cricketers who are struggling after losing jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those who do not receive a pension.

Dev and his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar spearheaded the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) mission, raising INR 3,900,000 to help former cricketers who are struggling with all sources of income coming to a standstill.