Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina lead wishes for Haryana Hurricane’s speedy recovery

Posted On
Kapil Dev (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi.

  • Social media is abuzz with wishes for the Haryana Hurricane's speedy recovery.

Kapil Dev, the legendary all-rounder who led India to glory in the 1983 World Cup, has been admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack. According to several reports, Kapil is in a stable condition after undergoing angioplasty, and he is out of danger.


The news was confirmed by journalist Teena Thacker who tweeted, “Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev @therealkapildev suffers a heart attack, undergoes angioplasty at a hospital in Delhi. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

The unfortunate news has left Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and other cricketers shocked and social media is abuzz with wishes for the Haryana Hurricane’s speedy recovery.





The 61-year-old Dev has recently been actively campaigning to help cricketers who are struggling after losing jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those who do not receive a pension.

Dev and his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar spearheaded the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) mission, raising INR 3,900,000 to help former cricketers who are struggling with all sources of income coming to a standstill.

