7 lowest powerplay scores in IPL history

KKR scored the fifth-lowest powerplay total in IPL history against RCB on Wednesday.

Mohammed Siraj bowled an unplayable spell in the first innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 84/ 8 – the lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by a team which batted for full 20 overs.

Opting to bat first, the Knight Riders got off to a disastrous start, losing their top order in the first four overs of the match. Siraj tore into KKR’s batting line up with his two maiden overs and three wickets in the powerplay. The Eoin Morgan-led side failed to recover from the early jolts and were restricted to a paltry total.

Defending 84, KKR bowlers failed to pick up a wicket inside the powerplay for the fifth consecutive match but briefly bounced back with successive wickets of openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal in the seventh over. Skipper Virat Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh Mann steadied the innings and breezed through the run chase with eight wickets to spare.

In the meantime, the Knights also registered the fifth-lowest powerplay score in the history of the tournament. It was KKR’s lowest score though. The overall lowest score of 14 for two is held by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) against RCB itself back in IPL 2009 at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had some rough games as they feature three times in the top four. RCB themselves are on the list as they scored 17 for one against the Super Kings in the 2014 IPL at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Here are the seven lowest powerplay scores in IPL history:

1.) Rajasthan Royals

Score: 14/2

Opposition: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Cape Town

Year: 2009

2.) Chennai Super Kings

Score: 15/2

Opposition: Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Kolkata

Year: 2009

3.) Chennai Super Kings

Score: 16/1

Opposition: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

Venue: Raipur

Year: 2005

4.) Chennai Super Kings

Score: 16/1

Opposition: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Chennai

Year: 2019

5.) Kolkata Knight Riders

Score: 17/4

Opposition: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Abu Dhabi

Year: 2020

6.) Mumbai Indians

Score: 17/3

Opposition: Kings XI Punjab

Venue: Mumbai

Year: 2015

7.) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Score: 17/1

Opposition: Chennai Super Kings

Venue: Ranchi

Year: 2014