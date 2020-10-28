Marlon Samuels makes disgusting comments on Ben Stokes and his wife Clare

Samuels on Tuesday reacted distastefully to an interview of Stokes.

The rivalry between Samuels and Stokes goes back a long way.

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has made disgusting comments about England superstar Ben Stokes and his wife Clare.

In August, Stokes left the English squad during their Test series against Pakistan to be with his ill father in New Zealand.

Due to strict travel restrictions, the 29-year-old all-rounder was forced into a 14-day quarantine before he could make contact with his friends and family.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Stokes explained why he wouldn’t wish the challenging experience on his worst enemy.

“You get off the plane, get your bag, walk out and get told what hotel to go to,” Stokes said.

“There’s no choice, it’s pot luck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels.

“I posted a few Instagram stories, and some of the England boys were messaging me asking, ‘What it’s like?’ and I was saying, ‘It wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy’.

“I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked, ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?’

“I said, ‘No, it’s that bad’, – that’s how tough it was.”

Although Stokes’ comments were lighthearted, Samuels seemingly did not appreciate the banter.

In response, Samuels posted an explosive rant to Instagram, in which he made distasteful remarks about Stokes’ wife.

“No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b***h still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn her into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone yall hate f*** you,” Samuels posted on Tuesday.

The rivalry between Stokes and Samuels was ignited during a Test series in 2015 when the West Indies batsman mocked the southpaw by saluting him following a dismissal.

The pair then butted heads again two years later during the thrilling T20 World Cup final, with a fierce argument erupting in the middle.

Samuels recently recounted the first confrontation on Instagram, claiming Stokes sledged him throughout the match.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday first time seeing Ben and he start cussing me when I reach about 50 and his teammates said, ‘Ben stick to the plan don’t speak to him because that’s what he wants’. I made 100 lol,” Samuels posted.

“Then it was his turn to bat and I salute him I also walk up to him and told him, ‘Listen to your teammates because this what your starting will last a lifetime and you dare even call my name and dam well know how much hate in your heart towards me’ lol some people just don’t learn blessings a flow Ben.”