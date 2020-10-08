Meg Lanning reclaims No.1 position in ICC Women’s ODI rankings

ICC announced Women's ODI Player Rankings on Thursday.

India opener Smriti Mandhana remains at fourth spot in the batters' list.

After the end of Australia versus New Zealand limited-overs series, the ICC has released the latest Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

Australia captain Meg Lanning has reclaimed the top position among batters after her remarkable show in the three-match ODI leg against White Ferns. She scored 163 runs in two innings, including an unbeaten 101 in the second match.

The spectacular performance from the willow helped Lanning to advance four places and remove West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor from the top spot.

Lanning could not play in the third ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, and in her absence, Rachael Haynes led the side.

Haynes also progressed in the rankings after she finished the series as the highest run-scorer. Haynes accumulated 222 runs which helped her gain seven places to reach a career-best 13th position.

Among Indian batters, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj have retained their fourth and tenth spot, respectively.

🚨 Latest ranking update 🚨 Meg Lanning has captured the No.1 spot on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for Batting 💥 Full list 👉 https://t.co/I79bIYBu7A pic.twitter.com/zJsz2hOP0I

— ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2020

When it comes to bowlers, Aussie Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has retained her top spot in the rankings by taking eight wickets in the ODI leg.

For the Kiwis, all-rounder Amelia Kerr has advanced five slots to acquire the 13th position after six scalps in the series. Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu has also moved up to the 22nd spot.

Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey, all have progressed one position to capture the fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively. Apart from the trio, Deepti Sharma has retained her tenth spot successfully.

Jess Jonassen, who was the highest wicket-taker in the #AUSvNZ ODI series, has retained her No.1 position on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings for Bowling with career-best rating points 👏

Full list 👉 https://t.co/I79bIYBu7A pic.twitter.com/1zQylNKFIR — ICC (@ICC) October 8, 2020

Both Australia and New Zealand have reserved their first and fifth positions respectively in the ODI team rankings.