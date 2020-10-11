Natasa Stankovic treats fans with unseen photos and videos on hubby Hardik Pandya’s birthday

Natasha shared cute pictures on Hardik's birthday.

Along with the post, Natasa also wrote a lovely note for her husband.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 27 on Sunday (October 11) and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic shared some postcard-worthy photos and videos to wish him. Along with the post, Natasa wrote a lovely note for Hardik. The Baroda all-rounder is currently plying his trade for the IPL franchise – Mumbai Indians (MI) – in the UAE while Natasa and their son Agastya are in India.

The Serbian beauty’s post features adorable father-son moments, a glimpse of how Hardik proposed to her and photos from her pregnancy days.

“Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most. You are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world,” Natasa captioned her post.

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on New Year’s eve this year. They welcomed their son in July. An elated Hardik took to Instagram to announce the birth of their child and wrote, “We are blessed with our baby boy.”