Pakistan announces 15-man squad for first ODI against Zimbabwe

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side.

Zimbabwe are unlikely to be a match for Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 15-man squad for the first ODI against Zimbabwe which is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 30).

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side while Mohammad Rizwan would perform the wicketkeeping duties. Newly appointed vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss the contest as the medical team has asked him to rest for a couple of days.

Shadab sustained a leg injury in the intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore. He will be monitored over the week and is expected to be available for the remainder of the series.

The entire series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is, will be played in Rawalpindi, which will host an ODI for the first time since 2006.

Zimbabwe last played a game in Pakistan in 2015. However, the two teams played a full-fledged five-match ODI series in Zimbabwe in 2018.

Zimbabwe also have a new skipper in form of Chamu Chibhabha. The visitors will want to improve their record against Pakistan. The Men in Green have won 52 out of the 59 ODIs played between the two sides.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.