Pakistan female commentator shuts down a reporter who questioned her for wearing ‘heels’ on the pitch

Pakistan’s first woman cricket commentator Marina Iqbal found herself under attack from a sports reporter for wearing heels on the cricket pitch. While sharing two pictures of Marina, the reporter questioned her decision to roam on and around the cricket pitch in ‘heels’.

“Is it legal to roam around on the pitch wearing heels? Need opinions,” Qadir Khwaja wrote on Twitter in Urdu.

I am a former Pakistan player and I know the protocols: Marina

But little did he know that Marina was ready with a fitting response. She retorted back at Qadir’s ‘half-knowledge’ and schooled him for jumping the gun. Marina clarified and shared more pictures from different angles. In those pictures, it was revealed that she was wearing flat shoes while on the pitch, while she wore heels on the pre-match discussion.

“Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It’s flats on pitch and heels in pre-match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols,” she wrote.

Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols. pic.twitter.com/8DcrG8UWgT — Marina Iqbal (@MarinaMI_24) October 5, 2020



Marina’s savage reply won her praises from Twitterati as she literally stumped the anchor of NEO News.

Marina, 33, played international cricket for nearly 6 years. After making her debut for Pakistan in 2009, she donned the green jersey in 36 ODIs and 42 T20Is, where she scored 436 and 340 runs respectively.

After playing her final ODI against New Zealand in 2017, Marina shifted to the commentary world and made her debut during the Pakistan-Australia women’s cricket series held in Malaysia.