PL 2020, Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Broadcast Details

KKR will have a face-off with RCB in the 39th match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday.

Chris Green might come in place of injured Andre Russell for KKR.

Abu Dhabi will play hosts to Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).

Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season. While RCB, occupying the third spot in the points table have registered six wins, KKR have secured five wins and are currently on the fourth spot in the standings.

Playing Combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell/Chris Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Head to Head

Played: 25 | KKR won: 14 | RCB won: 11 | N/R: 0

KKR vs RCB, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana

Captain: Shubman Gill, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Eoin Morgan, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana

Captain: Chris Morris, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.