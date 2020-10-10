Sachin Tendulkar names his batting idols while growing up

Sachin Tendulkar names his childhood heroes.

Tendulkar explained how he wanted to become like his father in life.

Legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar is the most celebrated and worshipped cricketer in the world. He inspired millions of youngsters across the globe.

When the Mumbaikar decided to hang his boots, he was the leading run-scorer in Tests as well as in the ODI format. The ‘Master Blaster’ also finished as the highest century scorer in both Test and ODI cricket.

But who inspired Tendulkar to enter in the fascinating game? Well, he has revealed his two batting heroes while growing up.

Tendulkar has named former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies great Viv Richards, stating that they inspired him to play for his country.

“I would say that when I was playing cricket or when I was of your age (young), I wanted to become a cricketer and going ahead wanted to play for my country,” Tendulkar said while speaking during the virtual ‘Gift of Life’ ceremony organised by Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital.

“I had two heroes – one is our own Sunil Gavaskar, who played for India for several years and performed well, he was my batting hero. Along with him, it was Viv Richards of the West Indies. These were my batting heroes when I played cricket,” he added.

“My father was my hero in life”: Tendulkar

The 47-year-old further added that in general life, his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was his hero. Sachin explained how he used to spent time with his father and observed everything about him.

“But generally, in life, then I would say that my hero was my father (Ramesh Tendulkar). So much time I spent with him, and he was mild, calm and composed, he was a man with good nature. So, it is my dream that I become like him. I will say that my father was my hero in my life,” Tendulkar added further.

Tendulkar also lauded the work done by Sanjeevani hospital, which completed 1,000 heart surgeries for children since the pandemic began in the country.

“I would say by doing this noble work; you are not just giving our children the opportunity to lead a healthy life, you are also giving them an opportunity to dream big and chase their dreams. You are also giving them a chance to create a positive impact, not just on their lives, but also on the people around them,” concluded Tendulkar.