Sania Mirza proud of husband Shoaib Malik becoming first Asian to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Shoaib Malik became the first Asian batsman to complete 10,000 runs in T20s.

Malik is the third-highest run-scorer of all time in the shortest format.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is one of the most dependable players in T20 cricket. He has been consistent in the shortest format not just for his country but also for several franchises that he plays for around the world.

Malik is currently plying his trade for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Pakistan. The 38-year-old achieved a special landmark when he smashed a 44-ball 74 for his side against Balochistan.

With his scintillating knock, Malik became the first Pakistani batsman and also the first player from Asia to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is now only third cricketer in the world after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to score 10,000 runs in the shortest format.

On her husband’s outstanding achievement, wife Sania Mirza reacted by posting a heartwarming message on micro-blogging website Twitter.

“Longevity, patience, hard work, sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik so proud,” tweeted Sania.

👏🏽💪🏽 Longevity ,patience ,hard work ,sacrifice and belief @realshoaibmalik ❤️ so proud 🙌🏽 https://t.co/XpOsPqpzXy

— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 10, 2020

Malik dedicated the feat to his parents

In a series of tweets, the former Pakistan skipper dedicated the special achievement to his parents. Malik thanked his supporters, fellow players and ground staff members as well.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing.”

“I’d like to dedicate this milestone to my parents they’ve always prayed for me. I wish my father was alive today as he would’ve been very happy, but that’s how life is. Whenever I go to the ground, I always call my mother before a match & get her prayers.”

“Also a big thankyou at the same time to all my fellow players, ground staff members, fans and supporters,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

– "I would like to congratulate the people of Pakistan as I am the first Asian cricketer to have reached this milestone of making 10,000 runs in #T20 cricket & I hope I will carry on in the way I have been playing. I'd like to dedicate this milestone to my parents… pic.twitter.com/btiOGpTJo9 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 10, 2020

they've always prayed for me. I wish my father was alive today as he would've been very happy, but that's how life is. Whenever I go to the ground I always call my mother before a match & get her prayers… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 10, 2020