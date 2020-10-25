Top 10 bowling figures by an Indian in the history of IPL: From Anil Kumble to Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy produced a magical spell for KKR against DC on Saturday.

On Saturday, October 24, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Varun Chakravarthy became the first bowler to get a five-wicket haul in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The tweaker accomplished the feat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chakravarthy got his first wicket when DC needed around 12 runs per over. The spinner dismissed Rishabh Pant, who tried to smash him over the square leg region. From there on, Varun didn’t look back. He dismissed DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel.

On the back of his spectacular spell of bowling, KKR restricted the Capitals to 135 for nine, winning the match by 59 runs.

The record of the bowling figures by an Indian in the history of IPL, meanwhile, is still with spin great Anil Kumble who featured in three seasons of the tournament between 2008 and 2010, capturing 45 wickets in 42 matches.

In 2009, Kumble steered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a thumping 75-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Newlands, Capetown. RCB was defending a modest total of 133 and had reduced RR to 28-5 after 4.5 overs. Kumble was then introduced into the attack and he wrapped up the middle order and tail by picking up all the remaining five wickets.

Here are the top-ten bowling figures by an Indian in the history of IPL: