From Shaun Tait to Anrich Nortje: Top 10 fastest balls in the history of IPL

Shaun Tait holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in the IPL history.

Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2020 against RR on Wednesday.

The golden child of BCCI, the Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has boasted a world-class collection of pace bowlers from all over the world. Also, it provided a global platform for the young domestic talents in India, even some from remote places.

Not surprisingly, the list of fastest deliveries bowled in IPL is dominated by international fast bowlers from SENA countries. Still, few Indians have challenged the overseas contingent in the charts of the quickest deliveries in the high-octane tournament.

Here are the fastest deliveries ever bowled in the history of IPL:

Shaun Tait

Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait Tuesday bowled the fastest ball in the IPL history while playing for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Daredevils in their IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 12, 2017.

Tait generated raw pace and clocked 157.71 kmph in the very first over and played a crucial role in Royals’ six-wicket win over Daredevils.

Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2020 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Wednesday (October 14).

Interestingly, the South African speedster bowled the second and third fastest ball of the IPL 2020 as well after recording a pace of 155.21 and 154.74 respectively.

Nortje clocked 156.22 kmph against RR opener Jos Buttler in the third over of the Royals’ run-chase, which was scooped for a four by the right-hander. That is the second-fastest delivery recorded in the IPL history since a speed gun has been introduced in the tournament.

Dale Steyn

The ‘Steyn-Gun’ as they called the South African speedster, who served the Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and then the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the twilight of his career, Steyn clocked the pace of 154.40 while representing the Chargers in 2012.

While representing the Sunrisers’, he again clocked 152.48 in 2013. His next fastest delivery was in 2014 of 152.44. All these are within the top 25 fastest deliveries ever bowled in the history of IPL. Before he sustained an injury to his shoulder in Australia in 2016, Steyn ruled the charts in all editions of IPL.

Here’s the list of fastest deliveries in the history of IPL (in kmph):