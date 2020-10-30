Top 5 Indian cricketers and their celebrity crushes in Hollywood: From Scarlett Johansson to Megan Fox

Celebrity crush is quite a common thing.

Some of the India cricketers even have multiple crushes in Hollywood.

Several Indian players, during various interviews, revealed about their celebrity crushes in Hollywood.

Right from the veterans of the game to the modern-day cricketers, the list is quite endless. Some of the cricketers even have multiple celebrity crushes, changing with different periods of time. Right from wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul to limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, here are five top Indian cricketers who have talked about their celebrity crushes from the Hollywood studios.

1.) KL Rahul: Scarlett Johansson

KL Rahul has impressed cricket pundits and fans across the world with his compact batting technique and work ethic since his debut in international cricket in December 2014. The Karnataka batsman has a crush on Hollywood actress and singer Scarlett Johansson; he revealed it in a fun conversation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

2.) Rohit Sharma: Megan Fox and Blake Lively

Rohit Sharma, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain, has been breaking several records ever since he was promoted up the order as an opener. He has done a marvellous job for the team in international cricket as well as in the IPL.

Unlike most of the other Indian cricketers, Rohit has a crush over multiple celebrities. Among the Hollywood divas, Rohit finds Megan Fox and Blake Lively attractive.

3.) Suresh Raina: Jessica Alba

Suresh Raina, the IPL legend, has got so much grace about his batting that he makes everyone stand and watch in awe. Moreover, he is a live wire on the field and does a fabulous job at any position.

When questioned about his celebrity crush, Suresh Raina named the American actress Jessica Alba.

4.) Virat Kohli: Penelope Cruz

Team India captain Virat Kohli might now be happily married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. But before that, he had many alleged relationships. Virat’s first celebrity crush, of course, wasn’t his wife.

A few weeks back, when Virat was asked about his celebrity crush in an interview, he spoke about his secret crush on a Hollywood celebrity as well. The Delhi cricketer admires Spanish actress and model, Penelope Cruz.

5.) Shreyas Iyer: Scarlett Johansson

Shreyas Iyer, the rising star of Indian cricket, in his growing days would love to watch Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Saurav Ganguly bat. The legendary trio inspired Iyer to play cricket. He also used to go and watch matches at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium with his father.

When asked about his celebrity crush during an interview with a fitness magazine, Iyer named Scarlett Johansson. The American actress recently got married to her fiancé, comedian Colin Jost, in an intimate ceremony.