Twitterati comes up hilarious memes after Google shows Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife

Posted On
Anushka Sharma, Rashid Khan (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Search engine giant showing Anushka Sharma's name for 'Rashid Khan's wife query.

  • Rashid, Anushka and Virat Kohli's name has started trending on social media.

Fans of Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got surprised, on Monday, as Google search on the Afghanistan cricketer suggest that Anushka is his wife.


In reality, Anushka is happily married to Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

On Google, when one searches Rashid Khan’s wife, the search bar shows up Anushka’s name followed by a short bio of the 22-year-old’s achievement as a player.


The reason for Google showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife is the latter’s answer to one of the fan questions back in 2018. During a chat session on Instagram, the leggie had picked Anushka and Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actresses. The response had then gone viral with so many news outlets headlining it, and it has led to Google making the blunder.

Meanwhile, this has given the Twitterati to take potshots at the trio of Rashid, Anushka and Virat through their hilarious memes. Ever since the Google search has gone viral, a lot of memes are being made with the fans having a drool over the same.

Here are some of the memes:


 

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.