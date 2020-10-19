Virat Kohli wishes Anil Kumble on latter’s birthday; gets hilariously trolled by users on Twitter

Anil Kumble celebrated his 50th birthday on October 17.

Cricket fraternity including India skipper Virat Kohli wished the legendary spinner.

Former India head coach, Anil Kumble celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday (October 17). Kumble is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He is working with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as Director of Cricket Operations.

One of the finest spinners to have played for India, Kumble finished his international career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI scalps.

Kumble, who also captained India in both the formats (14 Tests and 1 ODI), received wishes from his former teammates and current players on social media. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to send good wishes to the spin wizard.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020



Kumble too responded and thanked Kohli on his tweet.

Thanks Virat.

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 17, 2020

However, soon after Kohli’s wish, the internet was flooded with memes as the users were surprised to see this. It must be noted that Kumble’s tenure as Team India’s head coach ended on a shocking note.

The former leg-spinner resigned from the position just two days after India lost to Pakistan in the final of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Kumble had then revealed that the partnership between him and captain Kohli was unsustainable.

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s tweet:

What I am reading? Kohli? Kumble??? — Not Anshuman's lenses are broken (@AnshumaNot) October 17, 2020

Anil kumble hearing virat wished him – pic.twitter.com/8kMdIf4adE — Pärìkshit Sìñgh Shekhawat (@paksa7158) October 17, 2020

Ravi sashtri rn pic.twitter.com/KzotGc0nSX — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) October 17, 2020

Incidentally, KXIP coached by Kumble have met Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) two times in the ongoing IPL 2020 and won on both occasions.

Overall, Punjab have won three matches and currently occupying the sixth spot in the points table, while RCB are sitting at the third spot with six victories.