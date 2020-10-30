WATCH: Imam-ul-Haq’s comical dismissal during PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI

Haris Sohail scored 71 off 82 balls in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan won the contest by 26 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The international cricket resumed in Pakistan with the three-match ODI series between the home team and Zimbabwe at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam decided to bat first. The openers got off to a slow start by adding 41 runs in 10 overs. However, in the next over, Carl Mumba provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Abid Ali (21).

Soon, Babar (19) followed Abid as he failed to contribute with the willow. But Haris Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq impressed with their respective knocks of 71 and 58 runs.

Imad Wasim also made valuable contribution down the order as Pakistan posted a competitive total of 281 runs on the scoreboard.

During Pakistan’s innings, Imam got involved in a hilarious run-out with Sohail in the 26th over. After hitting the ball towards the backward point, Imam hinted to his partner Haris for a single. The 31-year-old responded to Imam’s call and ran towards the other end.

However, at the last moment, Imam decided to run back, and as a result, both the batters were found hanging around at the same end.

In an attempt to dive, Imam lost touch with his bat and thus was declared out by the third umpire. This poor display of cricket from the batsmen left the viewers in splits, and both were criticized on social media.

Here is the video:

Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz propel Pakistan to 26 runs win over Zimbabwe

Defending 281, Pakistan displayed top quality bowling courtesy of Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz. Afridi picked up a five-for while Wahab bagged four wickets to take Pakistan over the line.

Though at one stage, Zimbabwe were cruising towards victory thanks to a 119-run partnership between Brendan Taylor (112) and Wesley Madhevere (55). But in the 46th over, Riaz cleaned up Madhevere and pulled Pakistan back in the game.

After Madhevere’s dismissal, Zimbabwe suffered a batting collapse as they were bundled out on 255, losing the contest by 26 runs.