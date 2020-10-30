WATCH: Mitchell Starc gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Marnus Labuschagne in Sheffield Shield Trophy

Mitchell Starc warned Marnus Labuschagne to stay in his crease during a Sheffield Shield match.

Later, Labuschagne slammed a fantastic century.

Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne play for Australia in the international arena, but when it comes to Sheffield Shield Trophy– Australia’s domestic tournament – they are on opposing ends. Starc represents New South Wales (NSW), while Labuschagne plays for Queensland (QLD).

On Day 1 of the contest between NSW and QLD, Starc and Labuschagne were involved in an interesting banter. During the 49th over of QLD innings, Starc pulled out of his run-up after noticing that Labuschagne at the non-striker’s end was backing out of his crease before the delivery was being bowled.

Though Starc had a chance to ‘Mankad’ the batsman, but he settled by giving Labuschagne a warning.

Here is the video:

A warning from Mitch Starc to Marnus Labuschagne 🙊 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/iGGQU7lItP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2020



Earlier, in the morning session, Starc had taken Labuschagne by surprise after the speedster bowled a vicious bouncer that struck the batsman on his arm. Fortunately for Labuschagne, no harm was done as he walked away for lunch.

Watch Starc’s dazzling bouncer here:

That's a brute of a ball! ⚡ No love lost between Aussie teammates Mitch Starc and Marnus Labuschagne in today's #SheffieldShield match! pic.twitter.com/lFMsTozRIy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 30, 2020



Labuschagne scored his second century of Sheffield Shield

Meanwhile, at stumps, Queensland have posted 274/7, thanks to brilliant knock by Labuschagne. The 26-year-old smashed his second hundred in the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020-21. He scored 117 runs off 203 balls with the help of 16 boundaries.

Apart from Labuschagne, wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Pierson made a valuable contribution with 66 off 124 deliveries.

After two centuries in two innings, Labuschagne has become the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has amassed 284 runs at an outstanding average of 142.

When it comes to the standings, then Queensland are occupying the second spot with 8 points while New South Wales are at the fifth place with 2 points. Western Australia is currently heading the table.