WBBL|06: Women’s Big Bash League 2020 – Fixtures and squads

The league will be played across five venues and a total of eight teams will be a part of it.

There will be 59 matches in this sixth season of the WBBL.

The 2020 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is scheduled to be played from October 25 till November 29 across five Sydney-based venues.

Eight teams will be participating in the tournament, with each set to compete against each other twice in a double round-robin format for a spot in the knockout stage. Reigning champions Brisbane Heat will begin their title defence on October 25 against Perth Scorchers.

All the 59 matches will be played at five venues, all located in Sydney. North Sydney Oval, Drummoyne Oval, Hurstville Oval, Showgrounds Stadium and Blacktown International Sports Park are the grounds where the sixth season of WBBL will be played.

Fixtures

October

25 Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars, North Sydney Oval (00:20 GMT)

25 Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes, Hurstville Oval (00:30 GMT)

25 Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder, North Sydney Oval (02:45 GMT)

25 Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat, Hurstville Oval (03:30 GMT)

25 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder, North Sydney Oval (22:30 GMT)

25 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades, Hurstville Oval (22:30 GMT)

26 Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes, Hurstville Oval (03:30 GMT)

26 Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers, North Sydney Oval (03:30 GMT)

31 Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Showground (01:15 GMT)

31 Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers, Drummoyne Oval (03:30 GMT)

31 Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Showground (d/n) (04:40 GMT)

31 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars, Sydney Showground (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

31 Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers, Drummoyne Oval (22:30 GMT)

31 Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat, Sydney Showground (23:20 GMT)

November

1 Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers, Sydney Showground (02:45 GMT)

1 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Drummoyne Oval (03:30 GMT)

3 Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades, Blacktown International Sportspark (03:30 GMT)

3 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars, Blacktown International Sportspark (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

4 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder, Blacktown International Sportspark (03:30 GMT)

4 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers, Blacktown International Sportspark (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

7 Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, North Sydney Oval (01:15 GMT)

7 Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder, Hurstville Oval (03:30 GMT)

7 Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes, North Sydney Oval (d/n) (04:40 GMT)

7 Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers, North Sydney Oval (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

7 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Hurstville Oval (22:30 GMT)

7 Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers, North Sydney Oval (23:20 GMT)

8 Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars, North Sydney Oval (02:45 GMT)

8 Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers, Hurstville Oval (03:30 GMT)

10 Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers, Blacktown International Sportspark (03:30 GMT)

10 Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes, Blacktown International Sportspark (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

11 Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers, Blacktown International Sportspark (03:30 GMT)

11 Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder, Blacktown International Sportspark (08:05 GMT)

14 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Showground (01:15 GMT)

14 Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat, Drummoyne Oval (03:30 GMT)

14 Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, Sydney Showground (d/n) (04:40 GMT)

14 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, Sydney Showground (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

14 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers, Drummoyne Oval (22:30 GMT)

14 Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat, Sydney Showground (23:20 GMT)

15 Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers, Sydney Showground (02:45 GMT)

15 Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades, Drummoyne Oval (03:30 GMT)

16 Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers, Hurstville Oval (22:30 GMT)

17 Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat, Blacktown International Sportspark (03:30 GMT)

17 Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars, Hurstville Oval (03:30 GMT)

17 Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades, Blacktown International Sportspark (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

17 Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers, Hurstville Oval (22:30 GMT)

18 Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades, Blacktown International Sportspark (03:30 GMT)

18 Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes, Hurstville Oval (03:30 GMT)

18 Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers, Blacktown International Sportspark (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

20 Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat, Drummoyne Oval (22:30 GMT)

21 Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder, Drummoyne Oval (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

21 Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, North Sydney Oval (d/n) (04:40 GMT)

21 Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades, North Sydney Oval (d/n) (08:05 GMT)

21 Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes, Drummoyne Oval (22:30 GMT)

21 Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers, North Sydney Oval (23:20 GMT)

22 Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers, North Sydney Oval (02:45 GMT)

22 Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat, Drummoyne Oval (03:30 GMT)

25 Semi-finals

Semi-finals 29 Final

Squads

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (c), Maddy Green (NZ), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr (NZ), Nadine de Klerk (SA), Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c) (NZ), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn (Eng), Heather Graham, Amy Jones (wk) (Eng), Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp (SA), Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Dane Van Niekerk (SA)

Sydney Thunder: Rachael Haynes (c), Isabelle Afaras, Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (Eng), Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Gabby Sutcliffe, Rachel Trenaman, Talia Wilson

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Mignon Du Preez (SA), Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Alana King, Rosemary Mair (NZ), Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver (Eng), Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani

Melbourne Renegades: Amy Satterthwaite (c) (NZ), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (SA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Adelaide Strikers: Megan Schutt (c), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Katie Perkins (NZ), Alex Price, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Hobart Hurricanes: Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews (WI), Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest (wk)(NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon (SA), Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa.