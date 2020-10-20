Yuzvendral Chahal responds to Yuvraj Singh’s prediction of IPL 2020 finalists with no mention of RCB

Yuvraj Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal gets involved in a funny banter on Twitter.

Yuvraj predicted the IPL finalists but didn't mention RCB in it.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is largely popular for his funny behaviour on social media. Recently, he gave a glimpse of his comical timing when he got involved in a Twitter banter with former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

It all started with Yuvraj’s prediction where he said that Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would qualify for the playoffs and play the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Yuvi said this while the match between KXIP and Mumbai Indians (MI) was underway last Sunday. The Chandigarh-lad praised Nicholas Pooran for his amazing batting and predicted that KXIP would make it to the final with either Rohit Sharma-led side or Delhi Capitals (DC).

Here’s how the conversation went:

In response, Chahal asked if they (RCB) should come back to India since they didn’t feature in Yuvraj’s predictions.

“Bhaiya Hum India aajaye wapis? [Brother, what do we do then? Fly back to India?],” Chahal wrote.

Then, Yuvraj continued the banter and advised Yuzi to come back after conceding some more sixes and grab more wickets.

“Abhi thodey aur chakey kha ke aur wickets let ke aana [Come back, not yet, only after getting hit for some boundaries and sixes and bagging some wickets in the IPL,” Yuvraj added.

The Indian leggie also came back with the cheeky response, where he referred to stay in UAE till the final of IPL 2020

“Ok bhaiya 10th November Tak wickets or kha leta Hun sixes Ghost [Okay, brother. I shall do all of that till November 10 (implying IPL final day),” Chahal replied.

The former India international added another flavour in the conversation and said: “Bilkul ! Final zaroor dekh kar aana [Absolutely! Come back only after watching the final]”.