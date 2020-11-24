Aakash Chopra picks Shikhar Dhawan among 5 players Delhi Capitals should retain ahead of IPL 2021 auctions

Aakash Chopra comes up with suggestions for DC.

Chopra reckoned DC should retain five players including Shikhar Dhawan ahead of next year's auction.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a tremendous season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Under the inspiring leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Capitals made it to their maiden IPL final.

The fans of DC must be hoping that their favourite team would win the prestigious trophy next season. Meanwhile, former India international and a well-known cricket expert, Aakash Chopra has dropped his analysis regarding what should DC do in the 2021 season.

Chopra named five players who should be retained ahead of the 2021 auctions. While speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India opener picked three Indians and two overseas players that DC should keep in their squad for the upcoming season.

The cricketer-turned-commentator first went with Indian players. He selected DC opener Shikhar Dhawan, captain Iyer and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as players who DC should retain for IPL 2021.

“I’d say, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant as three Indians. Though Rishabh did not have a good outing but I will retain him, and I’m dead sure DC will also retain him,” said Chopra.

Nortje should be picked in 2021 auctions

After Indians, Chopra named his choice of overseas players that DC should retain. He went with DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and frontline bowler Kagiso Rabada. The cricket Pundit opined that there could be a toss-up between Stoinis and another DC pacer Anrich Nortje.

However, Chopra made his choice clear that Stoinis should be retained. He further suggested that Capitals should buy Nortje in the 2021 auctions again.

“When it comes to overseas players, Ill be keen to retain Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada. There would be a toss-up between Stoinis and Anrich Nortje, but I will go with Marcus. I will try to bag Nortje in the auction,” added Chopra.