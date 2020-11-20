AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle welcome newly-born baby to their family; also reveal her name

AB de Villiers and his wife welcomed a little princess to their family.

The duo already are proud parents of two sons - Abraham and John.

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle have welcomed a newly born baby to their family. The couple via Instagram revealed that they got blessed with their first daughter last week.

AB was recently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), plying his trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2020. Taking to social media, he posted a lovely picture with his wife and their daughter, whom they have named Yente.

“On 11-11-2020, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU! Genade onbeskryklik groot. Dankie Here,” De Villiers captioned his post.

AB and Danielle tied the knots on March 30, 2013, after dating each other for more than five years.

“About a couple of months leading up to the IPL, I was obviously planning, got the ring and all that, and I decided to do it there. And once I got to the IPL, I got security guards. But I told Danielle that I have to travel with security guards, so that’s why they got to go with us.

“And it ended up to be a great surprise and I got it all on camera,” the Proteas star was quoted as saying to host Vikram Sathaye on ‘What the Duck Season 3’.

In 2015, Danielle gave birth to their first child Abraham de Villiers. Two years later, their second son John de Villiers was born.