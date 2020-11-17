Adani Group among the two front runners to own additional IPL teams

Adani Group is reportedly interested in buying an IPL team.

The BCCI will deliver a final word regarding it soon.

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could see two new teams competing for the coveted trophy. According to a report in Dainik Jagram, the Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group and Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG are the front runners to own additional IPL teams.

Goenka earlier had an IPL franchise, named Rising Pune Supergiant and his team featured in the 2016 and 2017 edition. At that time Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were suspended from the lucrative league for two years due to the spot-fixing scandal.

The Adani Group has also spoken about buying an IPL team in the past. Meanwhile, there are reports that even Malayalam actor Mohanlal has expressed his desire to bid for a new IPL franchise. He was recently in Dubai for the IPL 2020 final in which Mumbai Indians crushed Delhi Capitals by five wickets to seal the title.

10-team IPL season

There has been only one instance when ten teams featured in the IPL. In 2011, Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTR) and Pune Warriors India (PWI) were added in the world’s best T20 league. The 2012 and 2013 edition were nine-team affair. Since 2014, eight teams have been taking part in the competition.

Well, the BCCI’s decision regarding the inclusion of new teams will also have a major impact on the IPL 2021 auction. They might have to organise a mega-auction if new franchises make a cut for IPL 2021.