Ajit Agarkar picks his best XI of IPL 2020; names David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan as openers

Agarkar has revealed his IPL XI of the 2020 edition.

The Mumbaikar didn't name a captain of his team.

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar has picked his playing XI for IPL 2020, and the most notable omission from his squad is Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who with 670 runs bagged the Orange Cap.

Agarkar instead went ahead with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Shikhar Dhawan as his openers. They were the third and second-highest run-getters of the tournament with 548 and 618 runs respectively.

“The XI which I have picked has Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to open,” Agarkar was quoted as saying in a video uploaded by Star Sports on their YouTube channel.

Then Agarkar named Ishan Kishan (516 runs) and Surya Kumar Yadav (480 runs), both Mumbai Indians (MI) batsmen for No. 3 and 4 positions. After Surya, the cricketer-turned-commentator has placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers.

Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are the two finishers in Agarkar’s best XI.

Among the bowlers, the 42-year-old chose Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah as the pace duo. To complete his lineup, Agarkar went for RCB’s Yuvzendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as his team’s spinners, thus leaving no place for Warner’s go-to-man Rashid Khan.

Ajit Agarkar’s best XI of IPL 2020: