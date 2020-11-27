AUS vs IND, 1st ODI: Protestors halt play at the SCG with ‘Stop Adani’ protest

Protestors halt play during the first ODI between Australia and India.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in Sydney.

A couple of spectators carrying a placard invaded the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the ongoing first One Day International (ODI) between India and Australia.

The protestors holding the ‘NO $1B ADANI LOAN’ sign strolled freely for quite some time, as it took almost 30 seconds before security guys walked into the field to move the protesters out of the ground.

BREAKING: Brave cricket fans and #StopAdani supporters have disrupted play at the #AUSvIND Cricket match to draw attention to a potential $1B loan of Indian taxpayers’ money for Adani’s climate wrecking coal mine. Tell @TheOfficialSBI to stop the loan to billionaire #Adani! pic.twitter.com/ibf3hpESdY

— Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020

The security breach is also a worrying aspect because, at a time when players are living in bio-secure bubbles, outsiders entering the ground and standing too close to the players is high risk.

The pitch invaders were protesters against Adani.

Let’s go India! Let’s cut off Adani! Lots of support for our protest against the @TheOfficialSBI $1bn loan to Adani down at the SCG today #AUSvIND #StopAdani pic.twitter.com/Y7Pj49atkq — Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020



Earlier on Friday, the ‘Stop Adani’ group had issued a press release, requesting the State Bank of India not to approve a loan of 1 billion Australian dollars to Adani.

Australia got off to a flying start

Meanwhile, Australia have got off to a sensational start after winning the toss and opting to bat first. The home team have crossed the 300-run mark after 43 overs with a loss of three wickets. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 73 along with Glenn Maxwell batting on 27.

The Aussie skipper Aaron Finch scored his ODI career’s 17th century. He smashed 114 off 124 balls before Jasprit Bumrah sent him back into the pavilion. Finch slammed nine fours and two sixes during his knock. Apart from the Australian captain, opener David Warner also shined in the game.

Warner scored 69 from 76 deliveries with the help of six fours. The ‘Pocket Dynamite’ added 156 runs for the opening wicket with Finch before Mohammed Shami send him back to the pavilion.