AUS vs IND: BCCI connects all concerned parties after Virat Kohli’s outburst over Rohit Sharma’s injury

BCCI tried to bridge the communication gap by organising a conference call.

The call involved Rohit, Kohli and other concerned parties.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s recent comments over Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury in a media interaction have now led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a conference call in order to clear all doubts on the matter.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the apex Indian board connected Kohli, Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri on a call with Rohit and chief selector Sunil Joshi.

The call also featured those involved in Rohit’s fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangaluru. As per the concerned media report, an effort was made by BCCI to clear all the doubts and queries between the associated parties.

A BCCI office-bearer, who was involved in organising the call, revealed that the board is confident of Rohit soon boarding the flight to Australia. However, it was decided in the meeting that any decision on Rohit will be taken after his fitness assessment on December 11, something the BCCI said in a release.

No information and lack of clarity: Kohli on Rohit’s availability

Earlier, in a press conference ahead of the ODI series, Kohli had expressed his disappointment over the entire episode involving Rohit. The Delhi-lad had stated that there was ‘no clarity’ and ‘only confusion’ on Rohit.

“Before the selection meeting, we got a mail that he is unavailable, that he has picked up an injury during the IPL. It said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to him, and he understood, and he was unavailable.”

“After that, he played in the IPL, and we all thought he would be on that flight to Australia, and we had no information on why he is not travelling with us. There has been no information; there has been a lack of clarity. We have been playing the waiting game,” Kohli had said.