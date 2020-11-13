AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli to stay in a special penthouse suite during quarantine in Sydney

India captain Virat Kohli to get special treatment in Australia.

Kohli will return home after the Adelaide Test for the birth of his first child.

After the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian players left for their first international project of 2020 in Australia. On Thursday, Team India arrived in Sydney where they will spend 14-days in quarantine.

The New South Wales (NSW) government has also permitted Indian players to train during their two-week quarantine phase. The Indian team will conduct the training session at Blacktown International Sports Park.

The tour will officially start with three-match ODI series from November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After which, both the nations will face each other in the three-match T20I leg. The action will then move to Adelaide for the first of the four Tests.

The opening match of the red-ball series will be a day-night affair. Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return home after the conclusion of Adelaide Test for the birth of his first child in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to receive special treatment in Australia as claimed in a report of Daily Telegraph. As per the report, the hotel authorities will offer Kohli a special penthouse suite where Australian rugby legend Brad Fittler commonly puts up.

The Pullman Hotel where the Indian team would stay for the next two weeks was the base for rugby side New South Wales Blues. However, they have now shifted to another hotel.

India Tour of Australia 2020-21 fixtures

ODI Series

First ODI: November 27, SCG

Second ODI: November 29, SCG

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval

T20I series

First T20I: December 4, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: December 6, SCG

Third T20I: December 8, SCG

Test Series