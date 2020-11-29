AUS vs IND – WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s superb direct-hit removes David Warner in second ODI

Shreyas Iyer exhibited top-class fielding in the second ODI against Australia.

Iyer ran Warner out with a direct hit from the long-off region.

The Indian team did not have a good outing when it comes to fielding department in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series against Australia on November 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

However, in the ongoing second ODI, the Virat Kohli and Co. did not repeat the mistakes they committed in the series opener. A glimpse of it was seen during the Australian innings when Shreyas Iyer displayed outstanding fielding skills to run out the opening batsman David Warner.

Warner was looking in great touch once again as he was well set and taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. But his attempt to take a couple against Iyer turned out to be a wrong decision. It happened on the third ball of the 26th over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Jaddu delivered a slow ball and Smith guided it towards long-off to take two runs. Iyer, fielding at that position, quickly collected the white leather and nailed the throw from the deep which hit the stumps. Warner, who was running at the danger end fell short of his crease and got out at 83 after facing 77 balls.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Australian superstar Steve Smith produced yet another magical performance with the willow. He went on to complete his third consecutive hundred against India this year. Well, just after adding four more runs to his triple-figure score, Smith was removed by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Apart from Smith, Aaron Finch (60) and Warner provided yet another spectacular start. The duo added 140 runs for the opening wicket.

Middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne also shined with the bat as he slammed 70 from 61 balls with the help of five boundaries. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell even made a valuable contribution, scoring an unbeaten 63 off just 29 deliveries and taking his team total to 389/4.