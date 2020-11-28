Australia vs India, 2nd ODI: Preview – Probable XIs, Head-to-Head Record and Form Guide

Australia will take on India in the second ODI on Sunday (November 29).

Shardul Thakur likely to replace Navdeep Saini in India's playing XI.

Australia will aim to seal the three-match ODI series in Sydney when they take on India in the second ODI on Sunday (November 29). The home team started the series pretty well with an emphatic 66-run victory.

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini had some fitness concerns in the opening ODI against Australia and is likely to be ruled out of the second ODI. Shardul Thakur leads the race to replace him in the playing XI. Similarly for the hosts Moises Henriques might replace Marcus Stoinis, who sustained a side injury while bowling in the series opener and was forced to leave the field after delivering just two balls in his seventh over.

Probable XIs of both the teams for second ODI:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vc, wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood.

Head-to-Head record

Matches played: 146 | Australia won: 79 | India won: 52 | No result: 15

Form guide

Australia: WWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

WWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first) India: LLLLW

*W – Won, L – Loss