Babar Azam’s unbeaten 77 propel Pakistan to 6-wicket win over Zimbabwe in second ODI

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 6 wickets.

Babar Azam scored unbeaten 77 and took Pakistan over the finish line.

Pakistan comprehensively crushed Zimbabwe by 6 wickets in the second One Day International (ODI) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 207, Pakistan started pretty well as their opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq, and Abid Ali stitched together a crucial stand of 68-runs. The duo was looking set to shift the gears, but Tendai Chisoro had some other plans; he dismissed Abid on 22 to draw the first blood.

Imam kept on tickling the scoreboard and was heading towards his second fifty of the series, but Chisoro once again came to the party and ended Imam’s innings on 49.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who failed to impress in the series opener shut down his critics with a match-winning 77 not out. Babar scored runs all around the ground by smashing seven fours and two sixes. It was the first fifty for Babar as Pakistan ODI captain.

In the end, Pakistan chased down the target in 35.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Pakistan win by six wickets. A dominant display from the hosts led by Iftikhar's five-for and Babar's unbeaten 77.



Iftikhar Ahmed’s five-for restricted Zimbabwe on 206/10

Earlier, off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan bundled out Zimbabwe for 206 in 45.1 overs. The offie conceded 40 runs in his quota of 10 overs and took important wickets of Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams.

Iftikhar Ahmed removes the impressive Sean Williams and he has his maiden ODI five-for

He finishes his 10 overs with figures of 5/40

Williams was the top run-scorer for Zimbabwe. He smashed 75 runs off 70 balls including 10 fours and one six. Taylor also made a valuable contribution with 36 from 45 deliveries including 3 fours and 2 maximums.

For the hosts, apart from Iftikhar, Mohammad Musa bagged two wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim claimed one scalp each.