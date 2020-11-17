BCCI announces the new official kit sponsor for Team India

The Under-19 cricket teams are also a part of the deal.

It is a three-year agreement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced MPL Sports as the new official kit sponsor and merchandise partner of Team India.

MPL Sports will replace Nike as the kit sponsor of India’s men, women and the Under-19 cricket teams.

Under the newly-inked deal, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI starting November 2020 to December 2023. In the upcoming series against Australia, India men’s team will be seen sporting the new jerseys.

“We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023,” said the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in an official release.

“We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India,” he added.

MPL is currently the kit sponsor of two IPL franchises – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – a CPL team and the cricket boards of Ireland and the UAE.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Abhishek Madhavan, Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing, MPL Sports, said: “India is a market with a billion cricket fans, and we see a lot of potential in the underpenetrated merchandise market in India.

“We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of team India merchandise to the masses – with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices. Associating with the Indian national cricket team is a matter of huge pride for us and we want every fan in the country to feel the same way and have access to the merchandise they can proudly flaunt.”

